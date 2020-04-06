Sailing event cancellations continue

The sailing event cancellations caused by the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic restrictions continue . . .

World Sailing is now confident that they will be able to complete the outstanding Olympic qualification events for Africa, Asia, and Europe before the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in 2021.

If it proves to be impossible to host fair qualification events, they will allocate the remaining 15% of country quota places using historical results, in order to give athletes time to prepare with certainty.

The 2020 A-Class Europeans in Cadiz/Spain and 2020 Worlds in St-Petersburg, Florida, USA are both cancelled.

The 2021 A-Class Europeans, will take place in Cadiz, Spain in June, and the 2021 Worlds in St-Petersburg, Florida in October the dates TBC.

The 2020 J/70 World Championship is cancelled.

The next J/70 World Championship will be hosted by the California YC from 7 to 15 August 2021. Other major J/70 Class events that remain on the schedule for 2020 are expected to make decisions no less than 75 days prior to the scheduled date for those events.

The 2020 Zhik 29er World Championship and 29er European Championship are both cancelled.

The 29er Euro Cup regatta scheduled for 20 to 23 June at Kiel Week has been postponed to 10 to 13 September 2020.

Note that Kiel Week is postponed to 5 to 15 September 2020.

The 29er Euro Cup regatta scheduled for 10 to 13 April in France is postponed to 17 to 20 October 2020.

The 2020 Finn Gold Cup scheduled for May is postponed. A date in early-mid October in Mallorca is a possibility.

The British Classic YC has announced that the 2020 British Classic Week has been cancelled.

The next British Classic Week, is scheduled to be held at Cowes in July 2021.

The 2020 Cadet class European Championship at Fraglia Vela Riva, scheduled for July/August 2020 is cancelled.

The third Cadet class Spring Series event at Pevensey Bay SC on 2 and 3 May 2020 is cancelled.

At present the Cadet class Nationals in August . . . the Inlands and RYA Regionals in September/October, and the Worlds in Australia in December will all go ahead.

Hayling Island SC (HISC) 2020 Whitsun Regatta is postponed to the Summer Bank Holiday Weekend, 29 and 30 August. This event will include the rescheduled Flying Fifteen Class Bulwark Trophy Open and the Fireball class Open.

The Aero class Southerns, 23 and 24 May at HISC are cancelled.

Related Post:

International sports bodies make way for delayed Tokyo Games

World Sailing cancel Enoshima World Cup Series Final