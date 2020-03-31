International sports bodies make way for delayed Tokyo Games

International sports bodies have begun rescheduling next year’s competitions to make way for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics.

The Tokyo 2020 Games will now open on July 23, 2021 closing on 8 August. The Paralympics would then be held from 24 August to 5 September 2021.

Officials now need to deal with rescheduling the facilities, including 43 competition venues, and may need to begin the 80,000 volunteer recruitment process all over again.

Individual athletes will need a fresh start to their training programs to ensure peak performance at the right time. The British Sailing Team has ceased all organised on-water training following the UK Government’s latest measures to halt the spread of coronavirus.

For British sailing all ten event qualification spots were achieved back in 2018 and will stand.

And although all 15 individual selections have been announced by Team GB, final entry sign-off is not made until a few weeks before the start of the Games in July 2021.

In order to clear the schedules for the Games in 2021 international organisations have begun work on rescheduling their 2021 events.

World Sailing has yet to announce the 2020/2021 World Cup Series and any required Olympic qualification event dates, also a revised edition of the NOR will be required.

World Athletics has delayed to 2022 the world championships scheduled to open in the US on August 6, 2021.

Also looking for new 2021 dates are the International Swimming Federation for its world championships, and the Badminton World Federation.

Meanwhile Tokyo has seen a surge in coronavirus infections and now has the most cases among the country’s 47 prefectures.

Monday Japan’s Foreign Minister announced that foreign nationals from the United States, China and South Korea, as well as most of Europe, will be banned from entering the country.

