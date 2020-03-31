£195 million package to help sport and physical activity through coronavirus

Sport England is making up to £195 million of funding available to help the sport and physical activity sector through the ongoing coronavirus Covid-19 crisis.

The package is made up of the following:

A £20 million Community Emergency Fund, which will be opened immediately for clubs and community organisations to bid into. Grants between £300 and £10,000 are available

A £5 million pot for existing partners to bid into if they’re facing specific financial difficulty

An additional £55 million to support our sector during an ongoing period of restrictions, to fund new and innovative ways to keep people active and, when the period of restrictions is over, to help organisations get back to business and adjust to a different environment

A £115 million rollover of current funding into 2021/22 to give long term certainty to over 100 well established partners who play a vital role in the delivery of sport and physical activity in England.

Alongside this, given cashflow concerns in the sector, Sport England also agreed to consider requests to release six months of the coming year’s funding (50% of awards) to our partners, meaning additional funding will be available sooner.

Sport England is also working closely with Local Authorities and the organisations who run their leisure facilities and has been actively supporting this part of the sector to access the government support now available.

The package follows Sport England’s recent decision to offer major flexibilities to those who currently receive funding – including the ability to change timings, KPIs, targets and conditions, and redirect money to new activity in response to Covid-19.

It has been drawn up following significant consultation with organisations across the sport and physical activity landscape in England.

Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Oliver Dowden, said: “We are doing everything we can to keep Britain active and support the sport sector through these challenging times. This multi-million-pound package of public funding will not only help local sports clubs facing financial concerns but also encourage people to stay fit at home.”

