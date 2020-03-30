Sailing Club shutdown hits membership numbers

The RYA is encouraging all boaters to continue to support their local sailing clubs, marinas, class associations and training centres during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Think twice before cancelling direct debits and other payments where possible.

RYA Sport Development Manager Alistair Dickson explained . . .

“During these hugely challenging times people are looking at where they can cut costs, however we would urge boaters to think carefully about whether they need to cancel direct debits, subscriptions or other payments as many organisations will be depending on this support to them through this difficult period.”

“Many organisations are reporting to us that they are really concerned at what the future holds.”

“It is up to us to help support and protect the fantastic boating network we cherish so much so it will be there for us when we are able to get out on the water once more.”

Alistair concludes: “We remain committed to supporting and guiding our stakeholders through the many challenges they are likely to be experiencing. We’re also busy working on other ways to ensure our boating network can remain engagement and active over the next few weeks whilst we’re all at home.”

Read full RYA article here . . .

