RYA extends suspension of organised activity

On Thursday 26 March the RYA extended the current suspension of its directly organised events and training until at least 31 May 2020.

Government advice is for everyone to stay at home and only go outside for food, health reasons or work (where this absolutely cannot be done from home). It further advises people to stay 2 metres (6ft) away from others and to wash their hands as soon as they get home.

The RYA’s decision to extend the postponement of its directly organised events and training has been taken in response to these measures, to protect the health and well-being of participants, officials, organisers and volunteers, and to alleviate the risk of an additional burden on the emergency services at what is a hugely testing time.

RYA staff are now working from home, where it is possible for them to do so. We have also taken the decision to close the RYA’s buildings over the Easter break (4-19 April).

Sarah Treseder, CEO of the RYA, said:

“Understandably and under normal circumstances, the RYA would not want to discourage recreational boating activity. However, these are exceptional times and we have not taken the decision to further extend our suspension of activity lightly”

“We are here to support our members, affiliates and other stakeholders at this time and would strongly urge anyone with questions to contact us.”

If you have any queries, please contact the RYA on 023 8060 4100.

