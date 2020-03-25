UK Sailing Clubs close down for duration of the Government restrictions

The Olympics may be the biggest event to be felled by the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, but the list of postponed and cancelled sailing events continues to grow.

And not just championships and open meetings.

Sailing clubs all over the country are now closed or closing as the latest UK Government restrictions, require all non-essential activities to stop at least for the next three weeks.

Earlier I featured a selection of major UK sailing clubs and the actions they had taken when COVID-19 epidemic first started. This showed a general close down of organised sailing activity and Bar and Cafe facilities.

I have now checked the status of the same clubs . . . which now indicates an almost complete shut down of access to club facilities.



WPNSA – Closed as of 15:00hrs 25 March.

QMSC – Tuesday 24 March,. We have made the decision to lock down the club.

GWSC – Tuesday 24 March. We have closed access to the Club Site with immediate effect. Access will not be possible until the restrictions are lifted.

Plas Heli – As of 13:00 hrs 25 March, Pwllheli SC had not updated their website from their earlier posting . . . Plas Heli intends to remain operational, within the guidelines and best practise as advised by the Health Authorities in the first instance and the bar will operate normal hours.

HISC – As of 25 March, Hayling Island SC will be closing our doors and gates to all members and other visitors immediately, regardless of the reason to visit the site. None of the activities our members carry out can be regarded as essential under the current guidelines.

RLymYC – Sunday 22 March. Having considered all the options we have decided that there is no alternative but to close the Clubhouse to Members completely, for an indefinite period.

Prestwick SC – Prestwick Sailing Club Committee has decided to “pause” all club organised events until at least the end of April. Also, to prevent the spread of the virus the clubhouse should not be used during this “pause” period.

Some of the latest championship/open meetings to be cancelled or postponed include:

Medemblik Regatta, Holland – June – Cancelled

RS:X European Championships, Athens, Greece – May – postponed to : TBA

Easter Optimist Garda Regatta, Garda, ITA – April – Postponed to : June 2020

Optimist World Championship, Garda, ITA – July – Postponed to : TBA

49er, FX, Nacra17 European Championship, Garda, ITA – June – Cancelled

Dragon Edinburgh Cup 2020 – Firth of Forth, Scotland – July – Cancelled

Superyacht Cup Palma – June – Cancelled to : 23-26 June 2021

