Isn’t she lovely

JH1 Lionheart looking superb after a refit thanks to Huisfit at Royal Huisman Amsterdam.

Andre Hoek of Hoek Design analylised the potential of the seven remaining hulls designed by Burgess and Stephens in 1934 for the Vanderbilt syndicate.

Using both state of the art computer models and now traditional water tank testing, Hoek advised to use hull 77-F as the one with the biggest potential.

It is hull 77-F that was then built as Lionheart, 75 years after she was conceived on the drawing boards.

The hull was eventually built by Freddie Bloemsma and Claassen Jachtbouw was responsible for building the yacht.

She was launched 5 years after the project started, in the summer of 2010 and arrived on the racing scene in 2012 and showed great potential by winning the Kings 100 Guineas Cup in Cowes.

