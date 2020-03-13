J Class clash on debut at Superyacht Challenge Antigua

The four J Class yachts at Superyacht Challenge Antigua formed the strongest class fleet since the 2017 J Class World Championship.

Unfortunely during the final minutes leading into the start of Race 1 for the J Class a collision occurred between Svea and Topaz.

Both boats sustained damage and immediately retired from racing. Neither Svea nor Topaz are able to take any further part in the Antigua Superyacht Challenge regatta.

Two crew members received medical attention.

In the other Superyacht Challenge racing . . .

WinWin sailed by Kim Schindelhauer, and skippered by Ryan Taylor, took first blood in the Corsairs Class. Missy skippered by Matt McKeon performed in the Privateers Class. Firebird skippered by James McDonald took a blazing win in the Buccaneers Class.

The racecourse featured a long downwind leg, allowing the magnificent fleet to hit top speed in Caribbean surf.

In the second half of the race, shorter windward leeward legs called on more technical and tactical abilities. The trade winds piped up towards the finish for an adrenalin pumping finale.

The Oyster 885 Firebird took Race One in the Buccaneers Class. The 182ft (55.5m) Dykstra schooner Adela skippered by Greg Norwood-Perkins was second.

The 121ft (37m) Dykstra sloop Action skippered by Josh Gilchrist was third.

The 108ft (33m) Malcolm McKeon designed sloop Missy, skippered by Matt McKeon, won Race One in the Privateers Class. Peter Harrison’s 115ft (35m) Farr ketch Sojana was second by just 75 seconds after time correction.

The 94ft (29m) Southern Wind sloop Aragon, skippered by Nico Carpentier was third.

In the Corsairs Class, the 108ft (33m) Javier Jaudenes sloop WinWin, took the win by just over two minutes. The 112ft (34m) sloop Nilaya, with Filip Balcaen at the helm, was second.

Third was the 178ft (54m) Judel Vrolijk sloop Pink Gin VI, skippered by James Morbey.

Full Results available here