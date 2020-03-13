Cagliari Cancelled and into Arbitration

It wouldn’t be the America’s Cup if it all went too smoothly . . . thus we have this . . .

Due to “force majeure” – following the declaration of the Pandemic CoViD19 by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the restrictions imposed by the different governments – COR 36 has declared the impossibility of organizing the ACWS Sardinia – Cagliari (23-26 April) event at the scheduled date.

COR 36 also submitted a proposal to the Defender to postpone the event to a new date.

The Defender published a press release in which it announced the cancellation of the ACWS Sardinia – Cagliari without mentioning COR’s proposal of a new date for the event, and refused COR’s proposal without even discussing it.

COR 36 will submit to the Arbitration Panel the postponement of the ACWS Sardinia – Cagliari to a new date.

¿Qué será, será?

Related Post:

Ineos Team UK heading back home?

Will domino effect take out the Portsmouth ACWS event?