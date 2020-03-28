Yacht Club Costa Smeralda cancels May and June events

Due to the global coronavirus Covid-19 emergency, which currently sees Italy seriously affected, the regattas organised by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda scheduled for May and June have been cancelled.

As of 28 March, the number of people to have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Italy has reached 10,023.

The YCCS is carefully following the various directives at international, national and regional levels in order to adapt its activities to the regulations and safeguard everyone involved.

The Vela & Golf Trophy (15 – 17 May) and the Trofeo Challenge Boeris (23 May) have been cancelled.

The Loro Piana Superyacht Regatta, from 2 to 6 June, has also been cancelled.

The YCCS Global Team Racing Regatta 24-27 June has been cancelled.

The possibility of holding the Audi 52 Super Series Porto Cervo & TP52 20th Anniversary Invitational at a later date is being studied.

Events due to take place in September:

The Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup (30 August – 5 September), the Rolex Swan Cup (6 – 13 September), the Perini Navi Cup (16 – 19 September) and the Sailing Champions League (24 – 27 September) currently remain scheduled.

The YCCS is scheduled to open for the summer season on 21 May, however this may be subject to change.

In light of this late opening, the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda is verifying the feasibility of extending its seasonal opening into the month of October, in order to recuperate the period of forced closure due to the emergency situation.

