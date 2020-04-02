World Sailing cancel Enoshima World Cup Series Final

World Sailing has confirmed cancellation of the 2020 Hempel World Cup Series Final that was due to be held in Enoshima, Japan from 14-21 June 2020.

The event would have been the final Olympic classes event, just a month before the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games* will now be held from 23 July to 8 August 2021 and World Sailing is currently working with the IOC on necessary adaptations to Games delivery plans and Olympic qualification systems.

World Sailing and JSAF are now in discussions, looking at possibilities for future Olympic class sailing events to be held out of Enoshima Yacht Harbour ahead of the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The 2020/2021 World Cup Series, together with 2021 championships, could now be critical as confirmation of individual competitor performance levels for the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Games.

National Authorities do not have to confirm their Olympic team selections until just before the opening of the Games.

No dates for the 2020/2021 World Cup Series currently appear on the World Sailing website.

Note: *the re-scheduled Tokyo 2020 Games is still to be refered to as the Tokyo 2020 Games!

