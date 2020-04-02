Yacht Racing Forum 2020 Portsmouth UK to go ahead

The Yacht Racing Forum organising team for the annual business of sailing and yacht racing conference, currently scheduled to take place in Portsmouth UK, are not considering postponing the event for the time being.

The organising team is following the current global situation with great attention, and hope that the situation will stabilize as soon as possible, allowing the event to take place as currently scheduled on 22 to 24 November 2020.

If it is necessary to postpone the event, confirmed partnerships for 2020, as well as early registrations would automatically be assigned to the new event.

The final decision will be made in mid-June, based on the recommendations of the relevant medical authorities.

For more information: www.yachtracingforum.com

