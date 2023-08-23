Tempest Worlds Day 3 – Lars and Leif Bahr of Germany increase their lead

Lars and Leif Bahr are powering away at the 2023 Tempest World Championships sailed in the Solent off Portsmouth.

The German pair took two more race wins and have a seven point lead from Kicker Schäfer and Gusti Trimpl (GER) in second on 12 pts.

Third are Stefan Durach and Christopher Kopp (GER) with 16 pts and then, breaking the German hold on the leading places, Patrice and Agnes Rouanet of France in fourth with 23 pts.

Frank Weigelt and Christian Rusitschka (GER) are 5th with 28 pts and sixth are Stefan Schollmayer and Alexander Mertens (GER) who picked up a third in the first race.

Britain’s Keith Lockey and Paul Adams move into 13th place, two points ahead of Jon Modral-Gibbons and Colin Meadow.

After a wait for the sea breeze to fill two races were completed without incident.

2023 Tempest World Championships – After 6 races, 1 discard (26 entries)