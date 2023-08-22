Tempest Worlds Day 2 – Patrice  and Agnes Rouanet take first win

Lars and Leif Bahr stretch their lead after day 2 of the 2023 Tempest World Championships



The Bahr brothers have a nine point lead after four races with Kicker Schäfer and Gusti Trimpl, in second with 14 pts and Stefan Durach and Christopher Kopp third on 17 pts maintaining the all German podium status.

The first race of the day (R3) was a win for Patrice and Agnes Rouanet of France, with Lars and Leif Bahr taking second and Kicker Schäfer and Gusti Trimpl third.

In the second race Lars and Leif returned to winning form ahead of Patrice and Agnes Rouanet who rounded out a good day on the water with a second place.

In third place were Stefan Durach and Christopher Kopp of Germany.

Britain’s Jon Modral-Gibbons and Colin Meadow are 11th after a 12 and 14.

The 2022 World Champions, Markus Wieser and Thomas Auracher (GER) are not defending their title in Portsmouth.

Lars and Leif Bahr, the leading pair at present, were second in 2022, while Kicker Schäfer and Gusti Trimpl were third in 2021.

The last British winners were Cliff Norbury and Colin Turner back in 1969, and Alan Warren and David Hunt took Siver at the 1972 Kiel Olympics.

2023 Tempest World Championships – After 4 races (26 entries)

1st GER 1128 Lars Bahr and Leif Bahr 1 1 2 1 – – 5 pts

2nd GER 1197 Kicker Schäfer and Gusti Trimpl 2 2 3 7 – – 14 pts

3rd GER 1196 Stefan Durach and Christopher Kopp 3 7 4 3 – – 17 pts

4th GER 1087 Frank Weigelt and Christian Rusitschka 6 3 6 12 – – 27 pts

5th GER 1192 Stefan Schollmayer and Alexander Mertens 4 8 8 8 – – 28 pts

6th GER 1187 Herbert Kujan and Alexander Morgenstern 14 4 7 5 – – 30 pts

7th FRA 1198 Patrice and Agnes Rouanet 11 17 1 2 – – 31 pts

8th GER 1142 Michael Schmohl and Ralph Ostertag 5 14 5 9 – – 33 pts

9th GER 1191 Christoph Mehrwald and Simon Gratz 13 11 11 6 – – 41 pts

10th GER 1137 Nikolaus Magg and Dominik Wördehoff 12 13 13 4 – – 42 pts

11th GBR 1161 Jon Modral-Gibbons and Colin Meadows 9 10 12 14 – – 45 pts

12th FRA 1147 Jean Thierry and Lancelot Pascal 7 12 17 10 – – 46 pts

13th USA 1151 Meg Engelmann and Florian Fischer 8 6 16 17 – – 47 pts

14th FRA 1199 Emmanuel DESFOND and Bruno RICCIARDI 10 15 9 13 – – 47 pts

15th AUT 1193 Manfred Schumi and Bernd Schumann 21 5 14 16 – – 56 pts

16th GBR 1181 Keith Lockey and Paul Adams 19 16 10 11 – – 56 pts

17th GER 1140 Patrick Bornikoel and Alexander Lüllmann 17 9 15 18 – – 59 pts

18th GBR 1111 John Robinson and Lindsay Whitehead 15 21 18 20 – – 74 pts

19th GER 1133 Michael Ribback and Renate Quermann 16 18 20 21 – – 75 pts

20th GBR 1123 Graham Donkin and David Lyons 23 19 19 15 – – 76 pts

21st GBR 1089 Derek Budden and Lee Cullen 18 20 21 19 – – 78 pts

22nd IRL 793 Liam Gray and Unknown Time 20 22 22 23 – – 87 pts

23rd GBR 1185 Charles Hawkins and Andrew Hawkins 22 27 22 22 – – 93 pts

24th GBR 680 Simon Hall and Rachael Roberts 25 23 22 25 – – 95 pts

25th GBR 813 Ralph Budden and Caren Kirkwood 24 24 22 26 – – 96 pts

26th GBR 1069 Daniel Bryson and Unknown 26 27 27 24 – – 104 pts