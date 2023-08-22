ILCA 2023 Open & Nationals – Day 3 at Hayling

Ideal conditions for Day 3 of the ILCA 2023 Open & National Championships at Hayling Island SC.

In the ILCA 7 Stefan Elliott-Shircore (AUS) got back on track with a 2, 2, 3 to take a five point lead from Sebastian Kempe (BER) 3, 4, 5.

James Percival-Cooke (GBR) moves into third with a 6, 1, 1 on 19 pts, while James Foster (GBR) drops to fourth with 25 pts, and HISC’s Finley Dickinson with a 1, 5, 2 climbs to fifth with 33 pts.

In the ILCA 6, Ben Elvin (GBR) won both races to keep his lead with 6 pts.

Thommie Grit (GBR) moved closer with a 2, 3, on 8 pts and Josh Lyttle (GBR) stays in third with 10 pts. And Jon Emmett (GBR) added another flight win, but slipped to fourth on 12 pts with Chloe Elvin (GBR) also winning a race to take fifth place on 13 pts.

In the ILCA 4 the same four hold the top places but the points are spreading.

Leo Yates (GBR) leads with 11 pts and a seven point advantage over Jaspar Nielsen (CAY) on 18 pts.

Archie Munro-Price (GBR) is third with 21 pts, fourth Ciara Murphy (cay) with 29 pts and fifth Ralph Surguy (GBR) fifth with 35 pts.

Forecast not looking too good for Wednesday, but here’s hoping that they manage to get enough breeze for more racing.

ILCA 7 National Championship – Day 3 after 7 races (57 Entries)

1st AUS Stefan Elliott-Shircore FSC U21 3 1 -59 2 2 2 3 – – 13 Pts

2nd BER Sebastian Kempe Royal Bermuda YC U19 1 2 3 -5 3 4 5 – – 18 Pts

3rd GBR James Percival-Cooke Norfolk Broads YC Adult -6 4 6 1 6 1 1 – – 19 Pts

4th GBR James Foster Poole YC Adult 2 3 9 4 -10 3 4 – – 25 Pts

5th GBR Finley Dickinson Hayling Island SC U21 -59 5 11 9 1 5 2 – – 33 Pts

6th GBR Jack Hopkins Delph SC AM 4 -14 8 3 7 8 8 – – 38 Pts

7th ITA Claudio Natale TBA SC Adult 7 10 -13 6 5 9 12 – – 49 Pts

8th GBR Luke Anstey Frensham Pond SC U21 9 -26 1 7 9 15 9 – – 50 Pts

9th GBR Alastair Brown Great Moor SC Adult 5 6 -14 8 11 10 10 – – 50 Pts

10th GBR Nick Welbourn Hykeham SC Adult -17 17 10 11 12 6 7 – – 63 Pts

ILCA 6 National Championship – Day 3 after 6 races (114 Entries)

1st GBR Ben Elvin Stokes Bay SC AM 1 1 -8 2 1 1 – – 6 pts

2nd GBR Thommie Grit Royal Hospital School U21 -17 1 1 1 2 3 – – 8 pts

3rd GBR Josh Lyttle Queen Mary SC U19 1 3 -9 2 1 3 – – 10 pts

4th GBR Jon Emmett Weir Wood SC M -7 4 1 1 4 2 – – 12 pts

5th GBR Chloe Elvin Stokes Bay SC A -11 2 4 3 3 1 – – 13 pts

6th GBR Toby Smith Rutland SC U17 3 -8 3 3 5 5 – – 19 pts

7th GBR Hamish Collingridge Waldringfield SC U19 4 -25 7 5 2 4 – – 22 pts

8th GBR Freddie Sunderland Draycote Water SC U17 2 -10 2 7 8 5 – – 24 pts

9th GBR Fred Salter Gurnard SC U19 2 5 -22 6 6 10 – – 29 pts

10th GBR Freddie Maclaverty RWBSWC U17 6 7 2 9 -17 8 – – 32 pts

ILCA 4 National Championship – Day 3 after 7 races (73 Entries)

1st GBR Leo Yates Island Barn Reservoir SC U16 -8 1 2 1 3 2 2 – – 11 pts

2nd CAY Jaspar Nielsen U18 1 3 -7 3 2 6 3 – – 18 pts

3rd GBR Archie Munro-Price CCSC & RLYMYC U18 -7 4 1 5 1 4 6 – – 21 pts

4th CAY Ciara Murphy CISC U16 -74 7 3 2 4 5 8 – – 29 pts

5th GBR Ralph Surguy Corinthian Otters U18 2 14 5 -15 10 3 1 – – 35 pts

6th GBR Will Hakes Parkstone YC U16 3 2 10 10 -13 8 7 – – 40 pts

7th GBR Tom Hakes Parkstone YC U16 5 -74 11 6 15 1 4 – – 42 pts

8th GBR Ben Anderson Gurnard SC U16 6 -74 4 4 16 9 5 – – 44 pts

9th GBR Lewis Bacon Leigh and Lowton SC U18 19 8 16 11 -23 7 9 – – 70 pts

10th GBR Oscar Bartlett TBA SC U16 9 -20 20 8 6 18 14 – – 75 pts

