ILCA 2023 Open & Nationals – Day 4

Day 4 of the ILCA 2023 Open & National Championships at Hayling Island SC.

After a wait while the sea-breeze developed the three fleets were released into the Solent.

In the ILCA 7, Sebastian Kempe (BER) won the first race and with a third in the second moves into the overall lead with 22 pts.



James Foster (GBR) took the second race win and with a fourth in the first race moves into second overall on 30 pts.

James Percival-Cooke (GBR) is now third on 33 pts and Stefan Elliott-Shircore (AUS) is forth with 41 pts.

In the ILCA 6, Ben Elvin (GBR) keeps his overall lead on 8 pts after taking second behind Thommie Grit who won the first Final Series gold flight race. Grit is second overall with 9 pts.

A sixth place finish puts Jon Emmett (GBR) in third with 18 pts and fourth is Chloe Elvin with 33 pts.

Amelie Hacker (GBR) had her best result so far with a third place, and is 21 overall.

In the ILCA 4 Leo Yates (GBR) had his worst day so far (11, 7) but retains his lead on 25 pts, with a 6 pts lead over Archie Munro-Price (GBR) with 31 pts.

In third place is Jaspar Nielsen (CAY) with 35 pts and fifth is Ciara Murphy (CAY) with 45 pts.

Winner of Race 8 was Merryn Attridge and of Race 9 Tatiana Hazelwood.

ILCA 7 National Championship – Day 4 Leaders after 9 races (57 Entries)

ILCA 6 National Championship – Day 4 Leaders after 7 races (114 Entries)

ILCA 4 National Championship – Day 4 Leaders after 9 races (73 Entries)

Full ILCA results available here . . .