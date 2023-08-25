America’s Cup Teams prepare for first AC40 fleet-racing event

All six America’s Cup teams will line-up for the first AC40 fleet-racing start in Vilanova i La Geltrú, Spain, from 14 to 17 September 2023.

Earlier Emirates Team New Zealand, INEOS Britannia, NYYC American Magic and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli come out to the America’s Cup race course for some test match-racing, and for the first time, a couple of all-in fleet races.



These four America’s Cup teams will be joined by Alinghi Red Bull Racing and Orient Express Racing Team for the first Preliminary Regatta event.

Although it is in the AC40 one-design, the event will showcase the skills of the America’s sailors and provide a first look at what to expect in the 37th America’s Cup in Barcelona between August–October 2024.

The racing itself promises to change the way you see yacht racing. Time-on-distance at speeds that could exceed 40 knots, challenges the accepted norms of racing sailing and with all six teams fielding their strongest sailor line-ups, nobody wants to suffer a poor regatta.

Unlike the full-on America’s Cup AC75 boats the emphasis will be on close, no-holds barred racing where consistency will be rewarded over technological advances.

And for the two teams that perform the best, a place in the Match Racing Final awaits where the first bragging rights and pecking order of the 37th America’s Cup will be established.



The Race Village in Vilanova i La Geltrú, will open at 11:00 daily and run through to 20:00 with live racing between 15:00 to 17:30 and sailor presentations and interviews after the racing each day.

37TH AMERICA’S CUP TIMELINE

2023

14 – 17 SEP – VILANOVA I LA GELTRÚ Preliminary Regatta

29 NOV – 2 DEC – JEDDAH Preliminary Regatta

2024

AUGUST – BARCELONA – Preliminary Regatta

AUGUST – SEPTEMBER – Challenger Selection Series

26 SEP – 16 OCT – YOUTH AND PUIG WOMEN’S AMERICA’S CUP

12 – 20 OCTOBER – 37TH AMERICA’S CUP MATCH