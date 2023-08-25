ILCA 2023 Open & Nationals – Final Day at Hayling Island

Final day of the ILCA 2023 Open & National Championships at Hayling Island SC.

After Thursday’s racing was cancelled, it all came down to Friday and the Titles were all successfully completed.

In the ILCA 7 the Open Champion is Stefan Elliott-Shircore of Australia with second Sebastian Kempe of Bermuda and third James Foster of Great Britain .

James Foster is the ILCA 7 National Champion, with second Finley Dickenson and in third place James Percival-Cooke.

In the ILCA 6, the Open/National Champion is Jon Emmett, second is Thommie Grit and third Chloe Elvin.

In the ILCA 4 the Open/National Champion is Leo Yates second is Archie Munro-Price and third Jaspar Nielsen (CAY).

ILCA 7 National Championship – Final Leaders after 12 races (57 Entries)

ILCA 6 National Championship – Final Leaders after 10 races (114 Entries)

ILCA 4 National Championship – Final Leaders after 12 races (73 Entries)

Full ILCA results available here . . .