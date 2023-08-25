2023 Tempest Worlds – Clean Sweep for German teams

The final day of the 2023 Tempest World Championships hosted by Portsmouth SC.

Lars and Leif Bahr of Germany had already claimed the World title with five race wins and a second place and were able relax for the final days racing.

Following the loss of any racing racing on Thursday, two final races were completed Friday, both won by Kicker Schäfer and Gusti Trimpl of Germany to confirm their second overall place.

Claiming the third podium place were a third German team, Stefan Durach and Christopher Kopp.

Fourth overall are Patrice and Agnes Rouanet of France and fifth Germany’s Stefan Schollmayer and Alexander Mertens.

Britain’s Jon Modral-Gibbons and Colin Meadow finished 12th and Keith Lockey and Paul Adams 14th.

2023 Tempest World Championships – After 8 races, 2 discard (26 entries)

Full results available here