J/24 European Championship – Schwere Jungs lead after Day 3

The German Team Schwere Jungs take lead after three races at the J/24 European Championship.

On the third race day just one race was held, won by GRE 751 Hellenic Police, skippered by Alexandros Tagaropoulos.

Overall the German team GER 5381 Schwere Jungs, of Stefan Karsunke maintained their top position from day 1.

HUN 4769 iJroncat helmed by Gábor Sallai, is in second, and USA 5352 Amuse Bouche, skippered by Kurt Dammeier now in 3rd place.

In fourth place is the Irish team on IRL 4247 Headcase, helmed by Cillian Dickinson, and fifth GRE 751 Hellenic Police, skippered by Alexandros Tagaropoulos.

Eight nations, 42 boats and 210 competitors are at Balatonfüred, on Lake Balaton, Hungary for the event. Hungary is hosting the championship for the third time after 2008 and 2017.

The 10-race competition began on Wednesday, 23 August, and the first day of racing concluded with two valid races and one abandoned race.

The first race was won by Kurt Dammeier of the USA, and the second by Germany’s Schwere Jungs.

2023 J/24 European Championship – Leaders after 3 races (42 entries)

1st GER 5381 Stefan KARSUNKE Corinthian 3 2 5 – – 10 pts

2nd HUN 4769 Gabor SALLAI Corinthian 5 3 4 – – 12 pts

3rd USA 5352 Dammeier KURT 1 14 3 – – 18 pts

4th IRL 4247 Cillian DICKSON Corinthian 4 4 12 – – 20 pts

5th GRE 751 Alexandros TAGAROPOULOS Corinthian 11 10 1.8 DPI 2% – – 22.8 pts

6th ITA 498 Gian Bartolo BARNAO 14 7 6 – – 27 pts

7th GER 5316 Fritz MEYER Corinthian 2 12 14 – – 28 pts

8th ITA 416 Ignazio BONANNO 6 23 9 – – 38 pts

9th NED 5440 Dirk OLYSLAGERS Corinthian 16 6 21 – – 43 pts

10th HUN 5280 Imre SCHOLTZ Corinthian 24 11 8 – – 43 pts

