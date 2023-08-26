RS Aero 5 & 7 UK National Champions – Tom Ahlheid and Tim Hire

The RS Aero 5 & 7s enjoyed Tenby in South Wales to contest the 2023 RS Aero 5 & 7 UK Nationals.

Tenby’s vibrant town, welcoming sailing club and wonderful beaches have provided an excellent setting for this year’s week-long championships.

2023 Champion in RS Aero 5 is Tom Ahlheid counting five race wins in his scoreline to finish with 20 pts and five points clear of Andrew Frost and 11 pts clear third placed Mark Ripley.

In the RS Aero 7, Tim Hire took the 2023 Championship with an impressive six race wins to finish 12 pts clear of Jack Miller who claimed second just one ahead of third placed Noeh Rees.

Both classes had a considerable number of catagory winners:

RS Aero 5

1st Female – Abby Hire, Lymington Town SC & Royal Lym YC

1st Junior (U16) – George Lenney, Restronguet SC

1st Female Youth (U19) – Abby Hire, Lymington Town SC & Royal Lym YC

1st Youth (U19) – Tristan Ahlheid, Frensham Pond SC

1st Female Master (O45) – Robyn Ratcliffe, Georges River SC, Australia

1st Male Master (O55) – David Ellis, Lymington Town SC

Endeavour Prize – Catherine Albone, Milton Keynes & Tata Steel SC

RS Aero 7

1st Master (O55) – Gary Ratcliffe, Georges River SC, Australia

1st Grand Master (O65) – Kingsley Brown, Gurnard SC

Endeavour Prize – Kingsley Brown, Gurnard SC

1st Family – Tom & Tristan Ahlheid, Frensham Pond SC (1,5)

1st Club – Lymington Town SC (1,4,6)

RS Aero 5 National Championship 2023 – Final Leaders (31 entries)

RS Aero 7 National Championship 2023 – Final Leaders (23 entries)