SailGP returns to Europe for France Sail Grand Prix

Season 4 of SailGP resumes after a seven week break with the France Sail Grand Prix in Saint-Tropez, France over the weekend of the 9 and 10 September, 2023.

The action will get under way at 12:30pm UK time (13:30 CEST) each day and is expected to finish at 2pm UK time (15:00 CEST).

The event will be available to watch live in the UK on ITV, with full coverage of the racing also accessed via ITVX streaming.

The ten-strong F50 fleet heads down to the Côte d’Azur for the third successive campaign, with two events so far completed in Season 4 and the SailGP Championship shaping up to be a tight and competitive affair.

Season 4 SailGP Positions After LA