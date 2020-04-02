Sailing Clubs benefit from Business Grant and Rate packages

Sailing clubs up and down the country are already beginning to benefit from the £22 billion grant and business rates package recently announced by the Chancellor.

Businesses in the retail, hospitality and leisure industry, such as RYA affiliated sailing clubs and recognised training centres, will be eligible for a one-off grant payment dependant on their rateable value.

Those with a rateable value of less than £15,000 will receive £10,000 and those clubs with a rateable value of between £15,000 and £51,000 will be provided with a grant of £25,000.

Business rates have also been suspended for the next 12 months.

If you require any further information relating to accessing a business grant, visit the Government’s dedicated business advice and support pages here.

You can also call the Government’s Business Support Helpline, details of which can be found here.

Read the full RYA document here . . .