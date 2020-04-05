Repairs to HUGO BOSS are now complete

Thanks to the hard work of our team and contractors, repairs to Hugo Boss were completed before the coronavirus restrictions stopped work.

Everyone has been affected by the health crisis caused by the Coronavirus epidemic and has to adapt to cope with this exceptional situation. The sailors have been forced to stay ashore and patiently wait until the situation is more favourable.

Work on rebuilding the keel area and replacing the keel, keel hydraulics and bearings is now complete.

It’s time to get this beautiful boat out of the shed and back in the water where she belongs, and subject to coronavirus restrictions we will aim to secure as many miles on the water as we can ahead of the New York to Vendée race in mid June.



Winning the Vendée Globe – due to start on 8 November 2020 – remains the sole objective of the Hugo Boss team.

Below are images from the refitting of the keel . . .

