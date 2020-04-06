Yachts & Yachting to merge with Sailing Today

The UK sailing magazines Sailing Today and Yachts & Yachting, are to merge and join forces for the duration of the current crisis.

“We have taken the view that a single, larger sailing title will benefit everyone at the present time,” says publisher Simon Temlett. “Together we are stronger.”

The new title, to be called “SAILING TODAY with Yachts & Yachting”, will contain the most popular columns and features from both brands as well as extra pages.

Yachts & Yachting, launched in 1947, specialised in covering every aspect of the dinghy and small keelboat racing scene, which boomed in the post World War II years.

A changing leisure scene and drop-off in sailing club racing saw the magazine began to struggle with the Internet providing faster reporting and results.

First changing from a fortnightly to monthly publication, the cornavirus pandemic with the government restrictions on free movement and many outlets closing, has apparently accelerated the merger, and possibly the end of Y&Y as an independent publication.

The first new combined issue, containing more pages and more content, will go on sale from Friday 1 May.