Finn European warm-up event underway in Athens

The Finn European Championships are due to take place at the Athens International Sailing Centre from the 10 to 18 May.

With Olympic qualifications – four Tokyo 2020 places available – and many country internal selections being decided at the championship, the event is expected to attract one of the largest and most competitive fleets ever.

With 30 competitors from 20 nations already training at the venue, a warm-up event, the Finn Easter Regatta (22 – 25 April), has attracted a top class fleet.

After four races Beresz Zsombor (2,3,1,-20) of Hungary leads, four points ahead of Caleb Paine (5,-9,4,1) of the USA, with Switzerland’s Nils Theuninck (1,8,2,-18) in third place.

In the light winds the British competitors have not completed many races, so far only finishing race 4 which was won by Calab Paine USA.

Henry Wetherell (U23) finished race 4 in 7th , Giles Scott was 11th and Ed Wright 16th.

Peter Reggio, PRO at the last three Olympic Games for the Finn, has been appointed as Principal Race Office for the championship which starts 10 May.

Related Posts:

RYA play it Close to their Chest . . .

Has the Lottery Boost run its course?

Watershed moment for British Sailing Team?