Live broadcasting for Weymouth Olympic Classes Europeans

This summer International competition for the Olympic 49er and Nacra 17 Classes will return to British waters and will feature live broadcasting.

The 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Classes will stage their 2019 European Championships at the Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy between the 10 and 19 fo May, with a warm-up regatta between 4 and 6 May.

The 49er and Nacra 17 Classes, in partnership with their hosts the RYA and WPNSA, have announced that the final four days of the 2019 European Championship will be broadcast live via their online channels. The lead broadcaster is Icarus Media.

The racing itself is from Monday 13 to Sunday 19 May, and they will be broadcasting the final day of qualifying, along with the gold fleet races and medal races. That is Thursday 16 to Sunday 19 May.

The European Championship is the biggest regatta of the European season in 2019. Many nations will use the regatta to qualify their squads for READY STEADY TOKYO, the 2019 Test Events, and some will even factor it into the Olympic qualification.

Fleets will race both inside and outside of the breakwater, so will be tested in flat water and in choppier conditions.

It is expected that over 90 teams in the 49er, and over 60 teams in each of the 49erFX and Nacra 17 wii take part, for a total exceeding 420 athletes.

