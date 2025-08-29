RS Aero UK National Championship & International Open – Day 1

First day of racing for the four RS Aero classes at the 2025 UK National Championship & International Open.

Two races were completed for the 100+ entries at the Weymouth & Portland National Sailing Academy with the event taking place from 28 to 31 August.

Overall leaders after Day 1:

RS Aero 5 – Andrew Frost (2 1) Sutton Bingham SC with 3 pts

RS Aero 6 – Jack Miller (3 1), Jon Emmett (1 3) and Joe Scurrah (2 2) tied on 4 pts

RS Aero 7 – Tim Hire (1 1) RLymYC / LTSC with 2 pts

RS Aero 9 – Ben Flower (1 1) Paignton SC with 2 pts

