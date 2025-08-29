2025 Fireball Worlds – Mermod and Siegenthaler claim final day Title

Yves Mermod and Maja Siegenthaler of Switzerland are the 2025 Fireball World Champions.
A 2, 1, scoreline in the two final day races took the Swiss pair to the top of the leaderboard with 12 pts, three points clear of long-time leaders Dj Edwards and Vyv Townend (4, 3) of Britain.
Thomas Gillard and Shandy of Britain posted a 1 and 2 to pull themselves into the third podium place, ahead of 4th placed Brendan Garner and Ben O’Brien of Australia, and 5th Dave Wade and Iain Blake of Britain.
2025 Fireball World Championship – 136 entries
Final Leaders after 9 races 2 discard
1st SUI Yves Mermod and Maja Siegenthaler – – 12 pts
2nd GBR Dj Edwards and Vyv Townend – – 15 pts
3rd GBR Thomas Gillard and Shandy– – 36 pts
4th AUS Brendan Garner and Ben O Brien – – 54 pts
5th GBR Dave Wade and Iain Blake – – 67 pts
6th GBR Peter Gray and Richard Pepperdine – – 69 pts
7th CZE Jiri Paruzek and Jakub Kosvica – – 88 pts
8th GBR Georgia Booth and Oliver Davenport – – 91 pts
9th GBR Graham and William Cook – – 94 pts
10th ITA Paolo Brescia and Vulcanile Filippo – – 109 pts