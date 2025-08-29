Penultimate day of 2025 Fireball Worlds opens the door for Swiss pair

Just one race completed on Thursday at the 2025 Fireball World Championship on Lake Garda, setting-up a tight final day.

Britain’s Dj Edwards and Vyv Townend continue to lead, but by just two points after finishing 7th, while the Swiss pair Yves Mermod and Maja Siegenthaler took the gold fleet win.

Dave Wade and Iain Blake took second and another Swiss pair, Claude Mermod and Ruedi Moser were third (now 25th overall), while Cecile Venuet and Tim Chiron of France were fourth (28th overall).

This put Edwards and Townend GBR first with 12 pts, Mermod and Siegenthaler SUI second with 14 pts and Garner and O’Brien AUS third on 28 pts going into the final day.

Several in the leading pack needed the discard to bail them out . . . Australia’s Brendan Garner and Ben O Brien posting a 47, and Peter Gray and Richard Pepperdine a 60.

Friday, the final day of this World Championship, with the weather still uncertain they will try to claw back three races.

2025 Fireball World Championship – 136 entries

Leaders after 7 races 1 discard

1st GBR Dj Edwards and Vyv Townend 1 1 3 1 2 4 -7 – 12 pts

2nd SUI Yves Mermod / Maja Siegenthaler 2 3 2 -137 1 5 1 – 14 pts

3rd AUS Brendan Garner / Ben O Brien 3 2 5 4 4 10 -47 – 28 pts

4th GBR Dave Wade / Iain Blake 8 11 -137 6 5 1 2 – 33 pts

5th GBR Thomas Gillard / Shandy 7 -15 15 13 6 2 5 – 48 pts

6th GBR Georgia Booth / Oliver Davenport 17 7 -137 2 3 3 33 – 65 pts

7th CZE Jiri Paruzek / Jakub Kosvica 22 4 28 11 28 8 9 – 82 pts

8th ITA Paolo Brescia / Vulcanile Filippo -52 39 7 5 9 16 11 – 87 pts

9th GBR Peter Gray / Richard Pepperdine 21 46 1 7 6 9 -60 – 92 pts

10th GBR Martyn Lewis / Daniel Lewis 19 6 19 18 -27 14 16 – 92 pts

11th GBR Vince Horey / Paul Jenkins 16 -65 13 15 10 17 27 – 98 pts

12th GBR Dave Hall / Paul Constable 9 42 16 9 20 6 -93 – 102 pts

13th GBR Simon Evans / Matthew Sharman -29 12 14 10 25 19 26 – 106 pts

14th IRL Daniel / Henry Thompson 27 16 4 26 21 15 -79 – 109 pts

15th FRA Xavier Broise / Robin Trystan 28 8 23 8 18 -137 32 – 117 pts