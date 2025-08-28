Inter 14 Europeans – New leader after day 3 catch-up

Day 3 of the Inter 14 Europeans at Segelclub-Eckernförde sees a new leader . . . Glen Truswell and Ed Fitzgerald after adding a 1, 2, 1 scoreline.

Truswell and Fitzgerald won the first race (R4) of the day ahead of Andy Shaw and Rob Struckett with Douglas Patterson and Mark Tait in third.

Overnight event leaders Shaw and Struckett then hit back with a win in the second race, ahead of Truswell and Fitzgerald, with Oliver Voss and Eike Ehrig of Germany taking third.

In the final race of day 3, Truswell and Fitzgerald took another win, with second Voss and Ehrig, and Andy Fitzgerald and Cam Mitchell third. Shaw and Struckett were 5th but able to discard it.

Truswell and Fitzgerald have a one point lead ahead of Shaw and Struckett after the discard.

Voss and Ehrig are third tied on 17 pts with Patterson and Tait, fifth are Martin Jones and Harry Kennedy on 21 pts and sixth Fitzgerald and Mitchell with 31 pts.

2025 Inter14 European Championship – Day 3

– Leaders after 6 races (39 entries)

1st GBR TRUSWELL / FITZGERALD – – 2 -6 1 1 2 1 – – 7pts

2nd GBR SHAW / STRUCKETT – – 1 1 3 2 1 -5 – – 8 pts

3rd GER VOSS / EHRIG – – 3 5 -9 4 3 2 – – 17 pts

4th GBR PATTISON / TAIT – – -6 3 2 3 5 4 – – 17 pts

5th GBR JONES / KENNERDY – – 4 4 4 5 4 -40 – – 21 pts

6th GBR FITZGERALD / MITCHELL – – 11 2 7 11 8 3 – – 31 pts

7th GER PRÜTER / DIETRICH – – 5 8 -22 8 7 7 – – 35pts

8th GER GEHRLEIN / NIELANDT – – 7 9 -18 7 9 9 – – 41pts

9th GBR KNIGHT / KEEGAN – – 8 7 15 6 -18 8 – – 44 pts

10th GBR PEARSON / COV – – 10 11 12 10 10 -13 – – 53 pts

11th GER OSTERMAIR / WISKEMANN – – 9 10 16 -40 18 6 – – 59 pts