The Ocean Race Europe – Biotherm and Holcim-PRB stage a breakaway north of the Balearic Islands

Biotherm (FRA) and Holcim – PRB (SUI) have been in close formation since soon after the start of third leg of The Ocean Race Europe 2025.

Picking their way along the coast last night the teams had to choose between a better heading but less breeze as they got closer to shore and the lure of more wind further offshore.

With the Mediterranean breeze ranging overnight from eight to 25 knots at times, across the fleet the sailors have had little opportunity for rest, let alone sleep – and sweltering temperatures inside the carbon IMOCA yachts have added to their discomfort as they toiled down below.

Team Holcim – PRB helmsman Franck Cammas said the workload onboard had been intense so far because of the number of tacks necessary in the upwind conditions.

After squeezing through the gap between Cap de la Nau and a race-mandated exclusion zone shortly before 03:00 Wednesday morning, at first light the two leaders began to tack their way along the northern coast of the holiday island of Ibiza – the most westerly of the Balearic archipelago.

By 12:00 CEST there was just over a mile separating leader Biotherm from Holcim – PRB in second, as the fleet continued to sail upwind in around 16 knots of northerly breeze heading for the rocky outcrop of Dragonera off the western tip of Mallorca.

12 miles behind, the chasing pack is being led by Team Paprec Arkéa in third, but the French crew have the other four teams nipping at their transom – all closely situated within less than a mile of them.

The crews are expected to work their way along the northern coast of Mallorca during the day, before passing well to the north of Menorca and making a turn towards the French coast during their second night at sea on Leg 3.

Leg 3 of The Ocean Race Europe 2025 is from Cartagena, Spain to Nice, France.