Inter14 Europeans – Light winds disrupt Day 2 racing

Just one race completed on day 2 of the 2025 Inter14 European Championship, due to lack of a decent breeze.

This resulted in a win for Glen Truswell and Ed Fitzgerald with second Douglas Patterson and Mark Tait, and in third the current event leaders Andy Shaw and Rob Struckett.

Shaw and Struckett retain their lead with 5 pts, second Truswell and Fitzgerald on 9 pts and moving up into third, Patterson and Tait with 11 pts.

Martin Jones and Harry Kennedy added another fourth place finish, just ahead of Inga Thomas and Philipp Kastell of Germany.

While Oliver Voss and Eike Ehrig of Germany finished ninth to slip to fifth overall.

Andy Fitzgerald and Cam Mitchell finished seventh and remain sixth overall.

Three races are scheduled for Wednesday

2025 Inter14 European Championship

– Leaders after 3 races (39 entries)

1st GBR SHAW / STRUCKETT – – 1 1 3 – – 5 pts

2nd GBR TRUSWELL / FITZGERALD – – 2 6 1 – – 9 pts

3th GBR PATTISON / TAIT – – 6 3 2 – – 11 pts

4th GBR JONES / KENNERDY – – 4 4 4 – – 12 pts

5th GER VOSS / EHRIG – – 3 5 9 – – 17 pts

6th GBR FITZGERALD / MITCHELL – – 11 2 7 – – 20 pts

7th GBR KNIGHT / KEEGAN – – 8 7 15 – – 30 pts

8th GBR PEARSON / COV – – 10 11 12 – – 33 pts

9th GER GEHRLEIN / NIELANDT – – 7 9 18 – – 34 pts

10th GER PRÜTER / DIETRICH – – 5 8 22 – – 35pts

11th GER OSTERMAIR / WISKEMANN – – 9 10 16 – – 35 pts