Poole Week 2025 – All Change On The Western Front

If you like sailing in windy weather, the Tuesday of Poole Week was a day to savour.

Some love the excitement, the challenge, the satisfaction of a job well done if you get around the course, and the sense of exhilaration and relief when you return to shore for a well-earned beer or two.

Others simply don’t enjoy it, and would rather not sail. There were a fair few of those on Tuesday, leading to rather smaller fleets than we saw over the Bank Holiday weekend. For others it was simply a matter of having to return to work.

The wind did spend quite a lot of the afternoon exceeding 20 knots, with gusts frequently into the mid-20s and once, on the Parkstone Platform, up to 28 knots.

Wind-against-tide conditions kicked up a steep chop in the channels, adding to the challenge on the upwind legs and leading to some white-knuckle rides downwind.

Rolling their way down the runs, the XODs otherwise made light work of the conditions and are still led by John Tremlett and his team in X91, Astralita, now discarding one of their 2nd places from the first day.

Wednesday looks set to be another breezy day. A lot of sailors with bruised bodies and aching muscles will be out there doing it all over again, because that’s what they want to do.

Overall Leaders after Day 3 . . .

Merlin Rocket 9 entries

1st 3724 Steve Tyler and Ally Tyler Parkstone YC

RS200 12 entries

1st 1741 Peter Loretto and Lily Tointon Poole YC

RS400 9 entries

1st 1502 Jon Heissig and Nicky Griffin Llangorse SC

Fast Handicap Fleet 6 entries

1st Contender 713 David Evans Poole YC

Slow Handicap Fleet 23 entries

1st Topper 45901 Rosie Keats Parkstone YC

Wayfarer Fleet 8 entries

1st 11420 Jackie Dobson and Sam Pygall Parkstone YC

XoD Fleet 29 entries

1st 91 John Tremlett, Tim Copsey, Fraser Graham Itchenor SC

Dart 18 9 entries

1st 7986 Lido Badawy and Natasha Beavis Parkstone YC

ILCA 6 (Radial) 24 entries

1st Tom Hakes Parkstone YC

ILCA 7 (Standard) 24 entries

1st 6328 Alan Davis Parkstone YC

Dolphin Fleet 11 entries

1st 36 Peter Harris and Gaye Harris Parkstone YC

Redwing Fleet 5 entries

1st 103 Malcolm Bentley and Tom Reynolds Lake Yard

Shrimper Fleet 9 entries

1st 891 Richard Pearson, Tony and Mark Edwards Parkstone YC

Flying Fifteen Fleet 23 entries

1st 3922 Martin Cooney and Mike Barton Parkstone YC

Full results available here . . .