Flying Fifteen UK National Championship – Peters and Elliott lead after 2 races

The 2025 Flying Fifteen UK National Championship and Flying Fifteen World Championship taking place at WPNSA over the 10 to 21 August.
After just two races completed so far in the Flying Fifteen UK Nationals, also doubling as the pre-worlds event, Russell Peters and Zeb Elliott (5, 1) have taken a two point lead.
Ben McGrane and Russ Clark (4, 4) are second on 8 pts, and third are the Australian pair, Nick Jerwood and Greg Tonnison (7, 2) with 9 pts.
In fourth place are James Waugh and Oskar Tullberg of Spain, who won the first race, with 15 pts.
Racing for the Nationals finishes on Thursday 14 August. The World & International Championships start Saturday 16 through 21 August. 82 entries from nine countries are expected for the Worlds.
Flying 15 UK Nationals – Leaders after 2 races (65 entries)
1st GBR 4107 Russell Peters and Zeb Elliott – – 5 1 – – 6 pts
2nd GBR 4002 Ben Mcgrane and Russ Clark – – 4 4 – – 8 pts
3rd AUS 4105 Nick Jerwood and Greg Tonnison – – 7 2 – – 9 pts
4th ESP 4131 James Waugh and Oskar Tullberg – – 1 14 – – 15 pts
5th GBR 4114 Richard Whitworth and Ben Scroggle – – 11 6 – – 17 pts
6th IRL 4092 Niall O’Brien and Ronan O Briain – – 6 12 – – 18 pts
7th GBR 3793 Pete Allam and Jo Allam – – 16 3 – – 19 pts
8th GBR 4112 Greg Wells and David Tulloch – – 10 10 – – 20 pts
9th GBR 4014 Rob Goddard and William Robinson – – 13 18 – – 31 pts
10th GBR 4142 Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwallader – – 28 5 – – 33 pts
11th GBR 3917 Jonathan Abbatt and Christopher Mulholland – – 12 23 – – 35 pts
12th GBR 4126 James Yearsley and John Costard – – 21 16 – – 37 pts
13th GBR 4130 Adrian Tattersall and John Mathie – – 2 36 – – 38 pts
14th NZL 3740 Sarah Reynolds and Peter Macartney – – 27 11 – – 38 pts
15th IRL 4138 Dermot Flaherty and Brendan Mc Donagh – – 15 25 – – 40 pts
16th AUS 4136 Greg Leaversuch and Peter Barblett – – 36 9 – – 45 pts
17th AUS 4086 Dale Collings and Edward Brewis – – 19 26 – – 45 pts
18th IRL 4026 Alan Green and Caroline Hanniffy – – 25 21 – – 46 pts
19th GBR 4017 Leigh Riddell and Gina Chen – – 23 24 – – 47 pts
20th NZL 4003 Sally Garrett and Neil Easton – – 26 22 – – 48 pts