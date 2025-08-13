Flying Fifteen UK National Championship – Peters and Elliott lead after 2 races

The 2025 Flying Fifteen UK National Championship and Flying Fifteen World Championship taking place at WPNSA over the 10 to 21 August.

After just two races completed so far in the Flying Fifteen UK Nationals, also doubling as the pre-worlds event, Russell Peters and Zeb Elliott (5, 1) have taken a two point lead.

Ben McGrane and Russ Clark (4, 4) are second on 8 pts, and third are the Australian pair, Nick Jerwood and Greg Tonnison (7, 2) with 9 pts.

In fourth place are James Waugh and Oskar Tullberg of Spain, who won the first race, with 15 pts.

Racing for the Nationals finishes on Thursday 14 August. The World & International Championships start Saturday 16 through 21 August. 82 entries from nine countries are expected for the Worlds.

Flying 15 UK Nationals – Leaders after 2 races (65 entries)

1st GBR 4107 Russell Peters and Zeb Elliott – – 5 1 – – 6 pts

2nd GBR 4002 Ben Mcgrane and Russ Clark – – 4 4 – – 8 pts

3rd AUS 4105 Nick Jerwood and Greg Tonnison – – 7 2 – – 9 pts

4th ESP 4131 James Waugh and Oskar Tullberg – – 1 14 – – 15 pts

5th GBR 4114 Richard Whitworth and Ben Scroggle – – 11 6 – – 17 pts

6th IRL 4092 Niall O’Brien and Ronan O Briain – – 6 12 – – 18 pts

7th GBR 3793 Pete Allam and Jo Allam – – 16 3 – – 19 pts

8th GBR 4112 Greg Wells and David Tulloch – – 10 10 – – 20 pts

9th GBR 4014 Rob Goddard and William Robinson – – 13 18 – – 31 pts

10th GBR 4142 Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwallader – – 28 5 – – 33 pts

11th GBR 3917 Jonathan Abbatt and Christopher Mulholland – – 12 23 – – 35 pts

12th GBR 4126 James Yearsley and John Costard – – 21 16 – – 37 pts

13th GBR 4130 Adrian Tattersall and John Mathie – – 2 36 – – 38 pts

14th NZL 3740 Sarah Reynolds and Peter Macartney – – 27 11 – – 38 pts

15th IRL 4138 Dermot Flaherty and Brendan Mc Donagh – – 15 25 – – 40 pts

16th AUS 4136 Greg Leaversuch and Peter Barblett – – 36 9 – – 45 pts

17th AUS 4086 Dale Collings and Edward Brewis – – 19 26 – – 45 pts

18th IRL 4026 Alan Green and Caroline Hanniffy – – 25 21 – – 46 pts

19th GBR 4017 Leigh Riddell and Gina Chen – – 23 24 – – 47 pts

20th NZL 4003 Sally Garrett and Neil Easton – – 26 22 – – 48 pts

Full results available here . . .