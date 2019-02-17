Final Results for the Vilamoura Grand Prix

Final day of part 2 of the Vilamoura Grand Prix, with races for all three fleets.

In the 49er Diego Botin and Iago Lopez of Spain were the winners , with James Peters and Fynn Sterritt in second place and Justus Shmidt and Max Boehme of Germany in third place.

In the 49erFX, winners were Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz of Holland. Second Marie Baad Nielsen and Marie Thusgaard Olsen of Denmark and third Britain’s Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey.

In the Nacra 17, Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface of Britain were winners ahead of Paul Kolhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer of Germany, with third Rupert White and Kirstie Urwin of Britain.

Vilamoura Grand Prix – Round 2 – 49er final leading positions (54 entries)

1st ESP 97 Diego BOTIN and Iago LOPEZ 34 pts

2nd GBR 5 James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT 39 pts

3rd GER 11 Justus SCHMIDT and Max BOEHME 63 pts

4th POL 4 Lukasz PRZYBYTEK and Pawel KOLODZINSKI 63 pts

5th CRO 83 Sime FANTELA and Mihovil FANTELA 66 pts

6th POL 19 Dominik BUKSAK and Szymon WIERZBICKI 75 pts

7th FRA 1 Frei MATHIEU and Noe DELPECH 76 pts

8th BEL24 Yannick LEFEFBVRE and Tom PELSMAEKERS 86 pts

9th FRA 195 Lucas RUAL and Emile AMOROS 89 pts

10th GER 3 Tim FISCHER and Fabian GRAF 93 pts

Vilamoura Grand Prix – Round 2 – 49erFX Final leading positions (37 entries)

1st NED 1 Annemiek BEKKERING and Annette DUETZ 15 pts

2nd DEN 11 Ida Marie BAAD NIELSEN and Marie THUSGAARD OLSEN 21 pts

3rd GBR 44 Charlotte DOBSON and Saskia TIDEY 22 pts

4th GER 55 Victoria JURCZOK and Anika LORENZ 41 pts

5th ITA 80 Maria Ottavia RAGGIO and Jana GERMANI 56 pts

6th FRA 13 Julie BOSSARD and Aude COMPAN 58 pts

7th GER 9 Tina LUTZ and Susann BEUCKE 64 pts

8th SWE 22 Vilma BOBECK and Malin TENGSTROM 67 pts

9th NOR 26 Helene NÆSS and Marie RØNNINGEN 83 pts

10th ESP 21 Patricia SUAREZ and Nicole VAN DEL VELDEN 86.3 pts

Vilamoura Grand Prix – Round 2 – Nacra17 Final leading positions (27 entries)

1st GBR 91 Ben SAXTON and Nicola BONIFACE – – 17 pts

2nd GER 77 Paul KOHLHOFF and Alica STUHLEMMER – – 25 pts

3rd GBR 25 Rupert WHITE and Kirstie URWIN – – 44 pts

4th DEN 389 Anne-Line THOMSEN and Jakob FAARVANG – – 45 pts

5th BRA 55 João SIEMSEN and Isabel SWAN – – 53 pts

6th GBR 448 Chris RASHLEY and Laura MARIMON – – 56 pts

7th SWE 439 Emil JARUDD and Cecilia JONSSON – – 58 pts

8th NOR 348 Nicholas and Martine MORTENSEN – – 69 pts

9th GER 369 Johannes POLGAR and Carolina WERNER – – 69 pts

10th JPN 363 Shibuki IITSUKA and Eri HATAYAMA – – 87 pts

Full results available here