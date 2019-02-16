Vilamoura Grand Prix – Day 3

Day 3 of part 2 of the Vilamoura Grand Prix with a strong breeze 18-25 knots in both races areas with a nice swell.

Three races for the 49er and two races for the Nacras and the FX.

In the 49er Diego Botin and Iago Lopez of Spain take the lead, with James Peters and Fynn Sterritt in second place and Justus Shmidt and Max Boehme of Germany in third place after three final series races.

In the 49erFX, Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz of Holland take a three point lead. Second are Britain’s Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey.

In the Nacra 17, after two more races, Delapierre Quentin and Manon Audient of France have a three point lead from Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface of Britain. Paul Kolhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer of Germany are third.

Vilamoura Grand Prix – Round 2 – 49er after 3 final series races (54 entries)

1st ESP 97 Diego BOTIN and Iago LOPEZ – – 20 pts

2nd GBR 5 James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT – – 22 pts

3rd GER 11 Justus SCHMIDT and Max BOEHME – – 25 pts

4th FRA 195 Lucas RUAL and Emile AMOROS – – 41 pts

5th CRO 83 Sime FANTELA and Mihovil FANTELA – – 50 pts

6th POL 4 Lukasz PRZYBYTEK and Pawel KOLODZINSKI – – 51 pts

7th POL 19 Dominik BUKSAK and Szymon WIERZBICKI – – 51 pts

8th SWE 21 Fritiof HEDSTRÖM and Otto HAMEL – – 54 pts

9th FRA 1 Frei MATHIEU and Noe DELPECH – – 55 pts

10th BEL 24 Yannick LEFEFBVRE and Tom PELSMAEKERS 56 pts

Vilamoura Grand Prix – Round 2 – 49erFX after 5 races (37 entries)

1st NED 1 Annemiek BEKKERING and Annette DUETZ – – 6 pts

2nd GBR 44 Charlotte DOBSON and Saskia TIDEY – – 9 pts

3rd DEN 11 Ida Marie NIELSEN and Marie OLSEN – – 16 pts

4th SWE 22 Vilma BOBECK and Malin TENGSTROM – – 20.25 pts

5th FRA 13 Julie BOSSARD and Aude COMPAN – – 27 pts

6th GER 9 Tina LUTZ and Susann BEUCKE – – 28 pts

7th GER 55 Victoria JURCZOK and Anika LORENZ – – 29 pts

8th DEN 49 Anne-Julie SCHÜTT and Iben NIELSBY – – 36 pts

9th SWE 999 Klara WESTER and Rebecca NETZLER – – 37 pts

10th ITA 80 Maria Ottavia RAGGIO and Jana GERMANI – – 37 pts

Vilamoura Grand Prix – Round 2 – Nacra17 after 5 races (27 entries)

1st FRA 423 Delapierre QUENTIN and Manon AUDINET 9 pts

2nd GBR 91 Ben SAXTON and Nicola BONIFACE 12 pts

3rd GER 77 Paul KOHLHOFF and Alica STUHLEMMER 14 pts

4th DEN 389 Anne-Line THOMSEN and Jakob FAARVANG 25 pts

5th FRA 5 Moana VAIREAUX and Amélie RIOU 25 pts

6th BRA 55 João SIEMSEN and Isabel SWAN 27 pts

7th GBR 448 Chris RASHLEY and Laura MARIMON 30 pts

8th GBR 25 Rupert WHITE and Kirstie URWIN 32 pts

9th SWE 439 Emil JARUDD and Cecilia JONSSON 36 pts

10th GER 369 Johannes POLGAR and Carolina WERNER 38 pts

Full results available here