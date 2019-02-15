Vilamoura Grand Prix – Day 2

Second day of part 2 of the Vilamoura Grand Prix with a beautiful day, with 21 deg C, and a breeze of 8-12 knots.
The 49er, FX and Nacra 17 all managed to complete their racing Friday.
In the 49er Justus Shmidt and Max Boehme of Germany lead from Diego Botin and Iago Lopez of Spain, with James Peters and Fynn Sterritt in third place after 5 flight races.
In the 49erFX, Britain’s Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey lead after three flight races, ahead of Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz of Holland.
In the Nacra 17, after three flight races, Delapierre Quentin and Manon Audient of France lead from Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface of Britain.
Vilamoura Grand Prix – Round 2 – 49er after 5 flight races (54 entries)
1st GER 11 Justus SCHMIDT and Max BOEHME -4 2 4 1 1 – – 7 pts
2nd ESP 97 Diego BOTIN and Iago LOPEZ 1 -5 1 4 5 – – 11 pts
3rd GBR 5 James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT 2 -10 2 10 2 – – 15 pts
4th FRA 195 Lucas RUAL and Emile AMOROS 1 DNC 9 4 3 – – 15 pts
5th POL 4 Lukasz PRZYBYTEK and Pawel KOLODZINSKI -7 1 7 5 5 – – 17 pts
6th SWE 21 Fritiof HEDSTRÖM and Otto HAMEL 3 8 7 2 -12 – – 19 pts
7th BEL 24 Yannick LEFEFBVRE and Tom PELSMAEKERS -9 7 5 3 6 – – 20 pts
8th POL 19 Dominik BUKSAK and Szymon WIERZBICKI 4 4 -24 6 7 – – 24 pts
9th SUI 77 Sebastien SCHNEITER and Lucien CUJEAN 3 6 -29 2 12 – – 23 pts
10th GER 22 Jakob MEGGENDORFER and Andreas SPRANGER -8 1 1 8 7 – – 24 pts
11th GBR284 Morgan PEACH and Rhos HAWES 2 9 9 -10 4 – – 24 pts
Vilamoura Grand Prix – Round 2 – 49erFX after 3 flight races (37 entries)
1st GBR 44 Charlotte DOBSON and Saskia TIDEY 1 8 1 – – 10 pts
2nd NED 1 Annemiek BEKKERING and Annette DUETZ 2 13 2 – – 17 pts
3rd DEN 11 Ida Marie BAAD NIELSEN and Marie THUSGAARD OLSEN 7 9 3 – – 19 pts
4th GER 9 Tina LUTZ and Susann BEUCKE 5 4 10 – – 19 pts
5th GER 55 Victoria JURCZOK and Anika LORENZ 10 6 7 – – 23 pts
6th FRA 13 Julie BOSSARD and Aude COMPAN 4 15 5 – – 24 pts
7th NED 65 Odile VAN AANHOLT and Marieke JONGENS 11 3 14 – – 28 pts
8th DEN 49 Anne-Julie SCHÜTT and Iben NIELSBY 20 5 8 – – 33 pts
9th SWE 22 Vilma BOBECK and Malin TENGSTROM 3 1 DNC – – 41 pts
10th ESP 21 Patricia SUAREZ and Nicole VAN DEL VELDEN 21 2 18 – – 41 pts
Vilamoura Grand Prix – Round 2 – Nacra17 after 3 flight races (27 entries)
1st FRA 423 Delapierre QUENTIN and Manon AUDINET 2 3 2 – – 7 pts
2nd GBR 91 Ben SAXTON and Nicola BONIFACE 3 17 1 – – 21 pts
3rd GBR 448 Chris RASHLEY and Laura MARIMON 10 8 4 – – 22 pts
4th GBR 25 Rupert WHITE and Kirstie URWIN 4 11 9 – – 24 pts
5th GER 77 Paul KOHLHOFF and Alica STUHLEMMER 1 20 5 – – 26 pts
6th POL 4 Jakub SUROWIEC and Katarzyna GORALSKA 11 2 16 – – 29 pts
7th SWE 439 Emil JARUDD and Cecilia JONSSON 7 12 10 – – 29 pts
8th NOR 348 Nicholas and Martine STELLER MORTENSEN 15 14 3 – – 32 pts
9th BRA 55 João SIEMSEN and Isabel SWAN 9 15 8 – – 32 pts
10th GER 369 Johannes POLGAR and Carolina WERNER 5 22 6 – – 33 pts