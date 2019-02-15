Vilamoura Grand Prix – Day 2

Second day of part 2 of the Vilamoura Grand Prix with a beautiful day, with 21 deg C, and a breeze of 8-12 knots.

The 49er, FX and Nacra 17 all managed to complete their racing Friday.

In the 49er Justus Shmidt and Max Boehme of Germany lead from Diego Botin and Iago Lopez of Spain, with James Peters and Fynn Sterritt in third place after 5 flight races.

In the 49erFX, Britain’s Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey lead after three flight races, ahead of Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz of Holland.

In the Nacra 17, after three flight races, Delapierre Quentin and Manon Audient of France lead from Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface of Britain.

Vilamoura Grand Prix – Round 2 – 49er after 5 flight races (54 entries)

1st GER 11 Justus SCHMIDT and Max BOEHME -4 2 4 1 1 – – 7 pts

2nd ESP 97 Diego BOTIN and Iago LOPEZ 1 -5 1 4 5 – – 11 pts

3rd GBR 5 James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT 2 -10 2 10 2 – – 15 pts

4th FRA 195 Lucas RUAL and Emile AMOROS 1 DNC 9 4 3 – – 15 pts

5th POL 4 Lukasz PRZYBYTEK and Pawel KOLODZINSKI -7 1 7 5 5 – – 17 pts

6th SWE 21 Fritiof HEDSTRÖM and Otto HAMEL 3 8 7 2 -12 – – 19 pts

7th BEL 24 Yannick LEFEFBVRE and Tom PELSMAEKERS -9 7 5 3 6 – – 20 pts

8th POL 19 Dominik BUKSAK and Szymon WIERZBICKI 4 4 -24 6 7 – – 24 pts

9th SUI 77 Sebastien SCHNEITER and Lucien CUJEAN 3 6 -29 2 12 – – 23 pts

10th GER 22 Jakob MEGGENDORFER and Andreas SPRANGER -8 1 1 8 7 – – 24 pts

11th GBR284 Morgan PEACH and Rhos HAWES 2 9 9 -10 4 – – 24 pts

Vilamoura Grand Prix – Round 2 – 49erFX after 3 flight races (37 entries)

1st GBR 44 Charlotte DOBSON and Saskia TIDEY 1 8 1 – – 10 pts

2nd NED 1 Annemiek BEKKERING and Annette DUETZ 2 13 2 – – 17 pts

3rd DEN 11 Ida Marie BAAD NIELSEN and Marie THUSGAARD OLSEN 7 9 3 – – 19 pts

4th GER 9 Tina LUTZ and Susann BEUCKE 5 4 10 – – 19 pts

5th GER 55 Victoria JURCZOK and Anika LORENZ 10 6 7 – – 23 pts

6th FRA 13 Julie BOSSARD and Aude COMPAN 4 15 5 – – 24 pts

7th NED 65 Odile VAN AANHOLT and Marieke JONGENS 11 3 14 – – 28 pts

8th DEN 49 Anne-Julie SCHÜTT and Iben NIELSBY 20 5 8 – – 33 pts

9th SWE 22 Vilma BOBECK and Malin TENGSTROM 3 1 DNC – – 41 pts

10th ESP 21 Patricia SUAREZ and Nicole VAN DEL VELDEN 21 2 18 – – 41 pts

Vilamoura Grand Prix – Round 2 – Nacra17 after 3 flight races (27 entries)

1st FRA 423 Delapierre QUENTIN and Manon AUDINET 2 3 2 – – 7 pts

2nd GBR 91 Ben SAXTON and Nicola BONIFACE 3 17 1 – – 21 pts

3rd GBR 448 Chris RASHLEY and Laura MARIMON 10 8 4 – – 22 pts

4th GBR 25 Rupert WHITE and Kirstie URWIN 4 11 9 – – 24 pts

5th GER 77 Paul KOHLHOFF and Alica STUHLEMMER 1 20 5 – – 26 pts

6th POL 4 Jakub SUROWIEC and Katarzyna GORALSKA 11 2 16 – – 29 pts

7th SWE 439 Emil JARUDD and Cecilia JONSSON 7 12 10 – – 29 pts

8th NOR 348 Nicholas and Martine STELLER MORTENSEN 15 14 3 – – 32 pts

9th BRA 55 João SIEMSEN and Isabel SWAN 9 15 8 – – 32 pts

10th GER 369 Johannes POLGAR and Carolina WERNER 5 22 6 – – 33 pts

Full results available here