Light winds for Vilamoura sailing Portugal Grand Prix

Second day of racing at the 3rd round of the Vilamoura Sailing Portugal Grand Prix for the Lasers, Radial, 49er and 49erFX completed.
Not many Brits here, but in the women’s Radial there is Alison Young, struggling in the light breeze, so she did not compete on day 2. Young is 19th overall with her two results from day 1.
Leading the Radial is Maud Jayet of Switzerland, who is very happy in these conditions, taking two wins in the four races to lead by six points from Mirthe Akkerman of Holland.
In the men’s Laser, Jean Bernaz of France leads with ten points, five points ahead of Hermann Tomasgaard of Norway with Brazil’s Robert Scheidt in third place.
In the men’s 49er, Diego Botin and Iago Lopez hold an nine point lead from Jonas Warrer and Jakob Jensen of Denmark.
In the women’s 49erFX, Spain’s Támara Echgoyen and Paula Barcelo count three race wins to lead by seven points from Victoria Travascio and Sol Branz of Argentina.
49erFX Women – Leaders after 4 races, 1 discard (21 entries)
1st ESP 1 Támara ECHEGOYEN and Paula BARCELÓ – – 1 1 1 -4 – – 3 pts
2nd ARG 19 Victoria TRAVASCIO and Sol BRANZ – – -5 3 4 3 – – 10 pts
3rd DEN 7 Ida Marie NIELSEN and Marie OLSEN – – -9 5 5 1 – – 11 pts
4th BRA 2 Martine GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE – – 7 6 UFD 2 – – 15 pts
5th FRA 13 Julie BOSSARD and Aude COMPAN – – 6 -8 3 8 – – 17 pts
49er Men – Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (38 entries)
1st ESP 97 Diego BOTIN and Iago LOPEZ MARRA – – 3 1 -9 4 6 4 – – 18 pts
2nd DEN 7 Jonas WARRER and Jakob PRECHT JENSEN – – 17 2 1 3 4 DNC – – 27 pts
3rd NED 8 Bart LAMBRIEX and Pim VAN VUGT – – -27 13 4 7 1 2 – – 27 pts
4th USA 311 Andrew MOLLERUS and Ian MACDIARMID – – 5 3 3 -16 10 8 – – 29 pts
5th IRL 99 Robert DICKSON and Sean WADDILOVE – – 1 10 -17 8 17 1 – – 37 pts
Radial Women – Leaders after 4 races, 1 discard (34 entries)
1st SUI Maud JAYET – – -8 1 3 1 – – 5 pts
2nd NED Mirthe AKKERMAN – – 2 4 5 -11 – – 11 pts
3rd NOR Line Flem HOST – – -15 10 2 4 – – 16 pts
4th POL Magdalena KWAŚNA – – -16 2 7 7 – – 16 pts
5th NED Marit BOUWMEESTER – – 5 -8 8 3 – – 16 pts
GBR:
19th GBR Alison YOUNG – – 49 pts
Laser Men – Leaders after 4 races, 1 discard (63 entries)
1st FRA Jean BERNAZ – – -5 5 1 4 – – 10 pts
2nd NOR Hermann TOMASGAARD – – 10 -13 4 1 – – 15 pts
3rd BRA Robert SCHEIDT – – 6 -16 5 6 – – 17 pts
4th IRL Ewan MCMAHON – – -21 7 8 3 – – 18 pts
5th GER Nik Aaron WILLIM – – 1 12 -22 8 – – 21 pts
GBR:
49th GBR Kai WOLGRAM – – 128 pts
52nd GBR Jack HOPKINS – – 199 pts