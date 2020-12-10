Viewing theAuckland AC75 ACWS and Christmas Race Series

The first racing for the America’s Cup AC75 class with be for the America’s Cup World Series from 17 to 20 December 2020.

This event comprises three days of match racing for the ACWS and then a final day of matchracing for the PRADA Christmas Race.

This racing is scheduled to start at 03:00 hrs (UK time) each day and will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event/Mix.

In addition it will be broadcast by the BBC, details to be confirmed.

All the 36th America’s Cup racing will be presented by Prada and they will also make extensive live coverage, including on board camera footage, Virtual Eye graphics, behind-the-scenes storytelling, race highlights and clips available online for free on the americascup.com website, and its social pages in over 225 countries around the world.

Fans will be able to follow the action in real time on their computer, mobile or tablet without the need to download an app.

The Auckland America’s Cup World Series and Christmas Race begin on 17 December 2020

The PRADA Cup, the Challenger Selection Series, begins on 15 January 2021.

The winner of the PRADA Cup will meet the Defender, Emirates Team New Zealand, in the 36th America’s Cup Match starting on 6 March 2021.

Related Post:

Live coverage of 36th America’s Cup set for BBC and Sky

Ineos Team UK to face American Magic in their first AC75 Race