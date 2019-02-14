49er Blast at Vilamoura

Tough conditions for the first day of part 2 of the Vilamoura Grand Prix with gusts of more than 25 knots and a big swell.

Only the 49er managed to race, completing two flight races.

Leaders are Diego Botin and Iago Lopez of Spain, second and tied on points are Justus Shmidt and Max Boehme of Germany.

Best placed Brits are Morgan Peach and Rhos Hawes.

Vilamoura Grand Prix – Round 2 – 49er after 2 flights races (54 entries)

1st ESP 97 Diego BOTIN and Iago LOPEZ 1 5 – – 6 pts

2nd GER 11 Justus SCHMIDT and Max BOEHME 4 2 – – 6 pts

3rd POL 4 Lukasz PRZYBYTEK and Pawel KOLODZINSKI 7 1 – – 8 pts

4th NED 9 Scipio HOUTMAN and Pim VAN VUGT 6 2 – – 8 pts

5th POL 19 Dominik BUKSAK and Szymon WIERZBICKI 4 4 – – 8 pts

6th GER 22 Jakob MEGGENDORFER and Andreas SPRANGER 8 1 – – 9 pts

7th SUI 77 Sebastien SCHNEITER and Lucien CUJEAN 3 6 – – 9 pts

8th GBR 284 Morgan PEACH and Rhos HAWES 2 9 – – 11 pts

9th SWE 21 Fritiof HEDSTRÖM and Otto HAMEL 3 8 – – 11 pts

10th GBR 5 James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT 2 10 – – 12 pts

11th POL 42 Mikolaj STANIUL and Kuba SZTORCH 10 3 – – 13 pts

12th NED 191 Bart LAMBRIEX and Kuba SZTORCH 7 6 – – 13 pts

13th FRA 1 Frei MATHIEU and Noe DELPECH 5 9 – – 14 pts

14th EST 321 Juuso ROIHU and Henri ROIHU 12 4 – – 16 pts

15th BEL 24 Yannick LEFEFBVRE and Tom PELSMAEKERS 9 7 – – 16 pts

16th GBR 118 Chris TAYLOR and Sam BATTEN 9 7 – – 16 pts

17th FRA 618 Louis CHAMBET and Enzo LOBRY 11 13 – – 24 pts

18th RUS 125 Konstantin NOSOV and Aleksandr GAIDAENKO 14 11 – – 25 pts

19th IRL 417 Robert DICKSON and Sean WADDILOVE 15 11 – – 26 pts

20th IRL 283 Tadgh DONNELLY and Tadgh DONNELLY 16 12 – – 28 pts