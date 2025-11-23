Fernhurst Books Draycote Dash – Gillard and Gray start defence of title with a win

Dinghies of many different shapes, sizes and speeds entered the Fernhurst Books Draycote Dash, the first of eight events in this season’s Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series.

Overall winners were defending champions Thomas Gillard and Rachel Gray (1st Fast) in a Merlin Rocket.

Second overall was the Streaker of Peter Grey (1st Slow) and third Fergus Barnham and Ellie Devereux (1st Medium) in a GP14.

This trio were also leaders of Sunday’s pursuit race won by Peter Gray, from Gillard and Gray with Barnham and Devereux third.

Next Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series event is Datchet Flyer 6/7 Dec 2025.

2025 Draycote Dash – Leaders after 4 races + Pursuit (93 entries)

1st Fast – Merlin Rocket – Thomas GILLARD / Rach GRAY – 6 pts

2nd Slow – Streaker – Peter GRAY – – 17 pts

3rd Medium – GP14 – Fergus BARNHAM / Ellie DEVEREUX – 21.5 pts

4th Fast – RS400 – Sam KNIGHT / Chris BOWNES – 27 pts

5th Fast – RS600 – Jamie MAWSON – – 32 pts

6th Medium – Supernova – Tom WHITE – – 38 pts

7th Fast – Osprey – Roger BLAKE / Jamie BLAKE – 42 pts

8th Medium – RS Aero 7 – Joe SCURRAH – – 42.5 pts

9th Fast – Fireball – Katie BYNE / Richard BAILEY – 46 pts

10th Fast – RS600 – Will RUSSELL – – 47 pts

11th Fast – RS400 – Jon HEISSIG / Nicky GRIFFIN – 54 pts

12th Slow – ILCA 6 – Will SADLER – – 63 pts

13th Fast – K6 – Grant BLAKE / Andy JARVIS – 68 pts

14th Medium – Hadron H2 – Richard LEFTLEY – – 75 pts

15th Medium – RS Vareo – Luke FISHER – – 76.5 pts

16th Medium – Snipe – Matt WOLSTENHOLME / Lloyd ROBERTS – 77 pts

17th Slow – ILCA 4 – Toby TURNER – – 82 pts

18th Slow – ILCA 4 – Faith TURNER – – 83 pts

19th Slow – ILCA 4 – Alex STAINTON – – 86 pts

20th Medium – Hadron H2 – Gavin FLEMING – – 93 pts

Full results available here . . .