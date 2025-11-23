Fernhurst Books Draycote Dash – Gillard and Gray start defence of title with a win

Dinghies of many different shapes, sizes and speeds entered the Fernhurst Books Draycote Dash, the first of eight events in this season’s Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series.
Overall winners were defending champions Thomas Gillard and Rachel Gray (1st Fast) in a Merlin Rocket.
Second overall was the Streaker of Peter Grey (1st Slow) and third Fergus Barnham and Ellie Devereux (1st Medium) in a GP14.
This trio were also leaders of Sunday’s pursuit race won by Peter Gray, from Gillard and Gray with Barnham and Devereux third.
Next Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series event is Datchet Flyer 6/7 Dec 2025.
2025 Draycote Dash – Leaders after 4 races + Pursuit (93 entries)
1st Fast – Merlin Rocket – Thomas GILLARD / Rach GRAY – 6 pts
2nd Slow – Streaker – Peter GRAY – – 17 pts
3rd Medium – GP14 – Fergus BARNHAM / Ellie DEVEREUX – 21.5 pts
4th Fast – RS400 – Sam KNIGHT / Chris BOWNES – 27 pts
5th Fast – RS600 – Jamie MAWSON – – 32 pts
6th Medium – Supernova – Tom WHITE – – 38 pts
7th Fast – Osprey – Roger BLAKE / Jamie BLAKE – 42 pts
8th Medium – RS Aero 7 – Joe SCURRAH – – 42.5 pts
9th Fast – Fireball – Katie BYNE / Richard BAILEY – 46 pts
10th Fast – RS600 – Will RUSSELL – – 47 pts
11th Fast – RS400 – Jon HEISSIG / Nicky GRIFFIN – 54 pts
12th Slow – ILCA 6 – Will SADLER – – 63 pts
13th Fast – K6 – Grant BLAKE / Andy JARVIS – 68 pts
14th Medium – Hadron H2 – Richard LEFTLEY – – 75 pts
15th Medium – RS Vareo – Luke FISHER – – 76.5 pts
16th Medium – Snipe – Matt WOLSTENHOLME / Lloyd ROBERTS – 77 pts
17th Slow – ILCA 4 – Toby TURNER – – 82 pts
18th Slow – ILCA 4 – Faith TURNER – – 83 pts
19th Slow – ILCA 4 – Alex STAINTON – – 86 pts
20th Medium – Hadron H2 – Gavin FLEMING – – 93 pts