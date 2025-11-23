Surge Clinches M32 World Championship in Style

With a string of consistent results, Ryan McKillen’s Surge team secured their first M32 World Championship title with a race to spare.

With Surge firing on all cylinders this week, led by tactician Taylor Canfield, crew members Sam Loughborough, Stewart Dodson, Luke Payne — the team ended the 19-race series with a race to spare.

Surge wasn’t alone in pushing hard. TUUCI, helmed by Cy Thompson, remained a threat through the very end.

Phil Robertson’s ChinaOne.Ningbo rounded out the podium in third overall, while Bobby Julien’s Dingbat takes home third Corinthian.

2025 M32 Worlds – Final Positions after Day 4

1st 63 C Surge – Ryan McKillen – – 60 pts

2nd 61 C Tuuci – Cy Thompson – – 70 pts

3rd 52 ChinaOne.Ningbo – Phil Robertson – – 76 pts

4th 70 C Dingbat – Bobby Julien – – 90 pts

5th 71C YoungBlood – Miles Julien – – 97 pts

6th 65 C Pursuit – Bill Ruh – – 98 pts

7th 16 C Convexity – Don Wilson – – 119 pts

8th 69 C Rated X – Charlie Julien – – 123 pts

9th 44 C FinalFinal – Jon Desmond – – 160 pts

10th 77 C Vikings – Hakan Svensson – – 160 pts

