2025 iQFOiL European Championships open in Sicily

Sferracavallo, located just northwest of Palermo in Sicily, will host the iQFOiL European Championships from 22 to 29 November 2025.

The 90 men and 55 women will start racing Sunday through to the Medal Series on Saturday 29 November.

While World Sailing debates new race formats for the ten Olympic classes at the next Olympic Games – Los Angeles 2028 – the 2025 iQFOiL Europeans will use their normal Medal Series format.

The top ten boards from the qualifying/final series competing in a three stage knock-out series: Quarter-Final, Semi-Final and a four board Grand Final to decide the medal podium.

Britain has 11 entries, including the 2025 World Champions, Emma Wilson and Andy Brown.

GBR Women:

Emma Wilson

Islay Watson

Alice Read

Darcey Shaw

Lucy Kenyon

Jennie Roberts

GBR Men:

Andy Brown

Will Ziegler

Max Beaman

Samuel Sills

Matthew Barton

