Hamble Winter Series 2025 – Leaders after Race Week 7

Hamble Winter Series Race Week 7 – 23 November 2025
The Solent’s premier series- Hamble Winter Series, Racing for IRC yachts, now in its 43rd year.
Class race winners were:
IRC1 Gavin Howe’s Tigris
IRC2 John Smart’s Jukebox
IRC3 Team Hamble’s Protis
IRC1 – Leaders after Race 11 and overall pts
1st Tigris – Gavin Howe – – 1 – – 8 pts
2nd Mad Dash – Sam Tregelles – – 2 – – 18 pts
3rd Cougar – James Bathhurst – – DNC – – 43 pts
4th Thinking Space – Harry Tilling – – DNF – – 43 pts
5th Cool Runnings – Ross Bowdler – – DNC – – 51 pts
IRC2 – Leaders after Race 11 and overall pts
1st With Alacrity Chris & Vanessa Choules – – 2 – – 10 pts
2nd Hot Rats Robbie & Lis Robinson – – 3 – – 28 pts
3rd Mojo risin Rob Cotterill – – 6 – – 31 pts
4th Jybe Talkin’ Chris Burleigh – – 4 – – 38 pts
5th Double Trouble of Hamble David Thompson – – DNC – – 54 pts
6th Jago Philip Morgan – – 10 – – 59 pts
7th Jukebox John Smart – – 1 – – 71 pts
8th Jackdaw David Ward – – DNC – – 73 pts
9th Jenie Rosie Berry – – DNC – – 79 pts
10th J’ronimo David Greenhalgh – – 5 – – 79.8 pts
IRC3 – Leaders after Race 11 Race and overall pts
1st Protis Team Hamble – – 1 – – 10 pts
2nd Banter Ian Handley & Tim James – – 2 – – 14 pts
3rd Quokka 9 James Crew – – DNC – – 19 pts
4th Memory Maker Don Forster – – 3 – – 39 pts
5th Erik the Red Bernard Fyans – – 6 – – 48 pts
6th Prospero of Hamble Allan Fraser – – DNC – – 52 pts
7th Dark Horse Rob Macgregor – – 5 – – 74 pts
8th Whooper Giovanni Belgrano – – DNC – – 80 pts
9th Cartoon Gavin Doyle – – DNC – – 85 pts
10th Humdinger Peter Cover – – DNC – – 91 pts
11th Polly Ben Meakins – – 4 – – 94 pts
Full results at www.hamblewinterseries.com