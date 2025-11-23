Hamble Winter Series 2025 – Leaders after Race Week 7

Hamble Winter Series Race Week 7 – 23 November 2025

The Solent’s premier series- Hamble Winter Series, Racing for IRC yachts, now in its 43rd year.

Class race winners were:

IRC1 Gavin Howe’s Tigris

IRC2 John Smart’s Jukebox

IRC3 Team Hamble’s Protis

IRC1 – Leaders after Race 11 and overall pts

1st Tigris – Gavin Howe – – 1 – – 8 pts

2nd Mad Dash – Sam Tregelles – – 2 – – 18 pts

3rd Cougar – James Bathhurst – – DNC – – 43 pts

4th Thinking Space – Harry Tilling – – DNF – – 43 pts

5th Cool Runnings – Ross Bowdler – – DNC – – 51 pts

IRC2 – Leaders after Race 11 and overall pts

1st With Alacrity Chris & Vanessa Choules – – 2 – – 10 pts

2nd Hot Rats Robbie & Lis Robinson – – 3 – – 28 pts

3rd Mojo risin Rob Cotterill – – 6 – – 31 pts

4th Jybe Talkin’ Chris Burleigh – – 4 – – 38 pts

5th Double Trouble of Hamble David Thompson – – DNC – – 54 pts

6th Jago Philip Morgan – – 10 – – 59 pts

7th Jukebox John Smart – – 1 – – 71 pts

8th Jackdaw David Ward – – DNC – – 73 pts

9th Jenie Rosie Berry – – DNC – – 79 pts

10th J’ronimo David Greenhalgh – – 5 – – 79.8 pts

IRC3 – Leaders after Race 11 Race and overall pts

1st Protis Team Hamble – – 1 – – 10 pts

2nd Banter Ian Handley & Tim James – – 2 – – 14 pts

3rd Quokka 9 James Crew – – DNC – – 19 pts

4th Memory Maker Don Forster – – 3 – – 39 pts

5th Erik the Red Bernard Fyans – – 6 – – 48 pts

6th Prospero of Hamble Allan Fraser – – DNC – – 52 pts

7th Dark Horse Rob Macgregor – – 5 – – 74 pts

8th Whooper Giovanni Belgrano – – DNC – – 80 pts

9th Cartoon Gavin Doyle – – DNC – – 85 pts

10th Humdinger Peter Cover – – DNC – – 91 pts

11th Polly Ben Meakins – – 4 – – 94 pts

Full results at www.hamblewinterseries.com