GeMera Racing win 44Cup Marina Jandía . . . Team Nika take Tour victory

Marcus Törnqvist’s GeMera Racing won all three races on the final day of the 44Cup Marina Jandía to claim victory on just 31 points after 12 races.

This is the first event GeMera Racing has won since joining the 44Cup in Nanny Cay at the start of this season and receiving their brand new RC44 in Porto Cervo in May.

GeMera Racing comprised of: owner Markus Törnqvist, tactician Francesco Bruni, Kyle Langford, David Gilmour, Nick Hutton, Neil Hunter and young SwedesIda Svensson and Hugo Christenson.

This was also the final event of 2025 and overall tour victory went to Vladimir Prosikhin’s Team Nika, her second consecutive 44Cup season victory.

The class had 12 boasts racing this year and expects to have 10+ boats in 2026 with some boats in reserve ro welcome new people into class.

2025 44CUP Annual Tour Ranking – Final after 5 events

44Cup Marina Jandía – Final after 12 races

1st GeMera (30) Markus Tornqvist – 31 pts

2nd Team Nika (10)Vladimir Prosikhin – 45 pts

3rd Artemis Racing (26) Torbjorn Tornqvist – 50 pts

4th Aleph Racing (17) Hugues Lepic – 58 pts

5th Team Aque (28) Chris Bake – 58 pts

6th Peninsula Racing (27) John Bassadone – 58 pts

7th Team Charisma (15) Nico Poons – 63 pts

8th Wow! Sailing Team (25) Mehmet Taki & Murat Edin – 96 pts

9th Lanzarote Calero Sailing (22) Daniel Calero – 100 pts

10th Warp 5 (20) Jan Scholtes – 106 pts