Pindar Lifetime Achievement Award goes to Sir Robin Knox-Johnston

This year’s Pindar Lifetime Achievement Award presented by the International Association of Cape Horners goes to Sir Robin Knox-Johnston KB CBE RD.

Sir Robin, who lives in Portsmouth UK, has been inspiring sailors the world over since becoming the first person to sail solo non-stop around the world aboard his treasured 32ft 6in traditional wooden yacht Suhaili back in 1968/9.

He is still inspiring newcomers. The Clipper Round the World yacht race has introduced some 20,000 amateur crews to the sport since he co-founded the event in 1996. And this year, at the age of 86, he led old friends on a cruise to Greenland and back!

One circumnavigation was never going to be enough. Sir Robin has completed three, and also competed in the 1977/8 Whitbread Round the World Race, skippering the British maxi yacht Heath’s Condor to elapsed time victories on legs 2 and 4

In 1993/4 he and Peter Blake co-skippered the 92ft catamaran ENZA New Zealand becoming the first to break the Jules Verne 80-day circumnavigation challenge with a record time of 74 days 22 hours 18 mins.

Both he and Peter were awarded knighthoods for services to the sport shortly after.

Sir Robin has completed some 20 transatlantic crossings and been voted British Yachtsman of the Year four times to become one of the most inspirational figures of his era.

Andrew Pindar, who presented the Award said: “It would hardly be a stretch to think of Sir Robin as the David Attenborough of sailing. Recognised and respected by a public of all ages who have enjoyed his exploits over a long and incredible nautical career. ”

The IACH is an Association for seafarers who have rounded Cape Horn under sail on a non-stop passage of more than 3000 miles.