iQFOiL Senior European Championship – Day 1

The 2025 iQFOiL Senior European Championship officially opened Monday at Sferracavallo, Sicily, with over 140 athletes from 35 nations lining up for the continental title.

With light conditions, both the Men’s and Women’s fleets only managed to complete one race each before the wind began to shift and fade, forcing the race committee to call it a day.

In the Women’s fleet, Daniela Peleg ISR claimed the day’s only race win, with Germany’s Theresa Steinlein close behind in second and Sara Wennekes NED in third.

In the Men racing in two fleets, Nicolas Goyard FRA and Olympic Champion Tom Reuveny ISR won their flight races and top the rankings after Day 1.

Best British competitors in the women: 6th Emma Wilson, 19th Islay Watson and 20th Lucy Kenyon.

In the men Andy Brown posted a 4th and Matthew Barton a 5th in their flight races.

The wind didn’t deliver the full program Monday but the forecast looks promising for the coming days.

iQFOiL Women Europeans – Leaders after 1 race (55 entries)

1st ISR u23 Daniela PELEG – – 1 pts

2nd GER Open Theresa Marie STEINLEIN – – 2 pts

3rd NED Open Sara WENNEKES – – 3 pts

4th ISR u23 Tamar STEINBERG – – 4 pts

5th FRA Open Lola SORIN – – 5 pts

6th POLOpen Anastasiya VALKEVICH – – 6 pts

7th SLO u23 Lina ERZEN – – 7 pts

8th FRA Open Ambar PAPAZIAN – – 8 pts

9th GBR Open Emma WILSON – – 9 pts

10th ITA u23 Medea FALCIONI – – 10 pts

Other GBR:

19th GBR Open Islay WATSON – – 19 pts

20th GBR u23 Lucy KENYON – – 20 pts

iQFOiL Men Europeans – Leaders after 1 race (87 entries)

1st FRA Open Nicolas GOYARD – – 1 pts

1st ISROpen Tom REUVENY – – 1 pts

3rd ITA u23 Manolo MODENA – – 2 pts

3rd ITA Open Nicolo RENNA – – 2 pts

5th LTU Open Rytis JASIUNAS – – 3 pts

5th POL Open Paweł TARNOWSKI – – 3 pts

7th FRA Open Adrien MESTRE – – 4 pts

7th GBR Open Andy BROWN – – 4 pts

9th CAN u23 Valentino BLEWETT – – 5 pts

9th GBR Open Matthew BARTON – – 5 pts

Other GBR:

25th GBR Open Samuel SILLS – – 13 pts

32nd GBR U23 Boris SHAW – – 17pts

Full results available here . . .