Dylan Fletcher named winner of 2025 SailGP Powerhouse Award

Emirates GBR driver Dylan Fletcher has been named the winner of the 2025 SailGP Powerhouse Award.

The Fans Award recognises the athlete who brought relentless intensity, elite athleticism and pure competitive fire to every moment of the season.

Fans rewarded that energy in a big way. Across weeks of global voting, Fletcher surged ahead thanks to performances defined by sharp decision-making, physical intensity and the trademark determination that has made him one of the most respected athletes in SailGP.

His leadership during high-stakes events – including the team’s rapid overnight rebuild in Sassnitz following that unforgettable collision with the USA – cemented his reputation as both a fierce competitor and a galvanising presence onboard.

He will now hope to complete the season with a first British victory in the 2025 Season Grand Final, where Emirates GBR are in pole position heading into this weekend with $2M (£1.5m) up for grabs for the winner, and $800,000 (£600,000) available to the top-three placed teams in the Abu Dhabi event final.