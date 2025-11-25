iQFOiL Senior European Championship – Day 2

Day 2 of the 2025 iQFOiL Senior European Championship at Sferracavallo, Sicily,

Britain’s Emma Wilson leads the women and Tom Reuveny of Israel the men after a total of six races are completed.

Wilson moved into the lead, winning three of her races. She leads by 11 pts from Sara Wennekes of Holland with Tamar Steninberg of Israel third.

Islay Watson GBR is in 10th.

Britain’s Finn Hawkins is second in the men, two points behind Tom Reuveny and one point ahead of third placed Nicolas Goyard of France.

Two other GBR in the all important top ten are Andy Brown 4th and Matthew Barton 9th.

iQFOiL Women Europeans – Leaders after 6 races (55 entries)

1st GBR Open – Emma WILSON – – 20 pts

2nd NED Open – Sara WENNEKES – – 31 pts

3rd ISR u23 – Tamar STEINBERG – – 32 pts

4th ISR u23 – Daniela PELEG – – 34 pts

5th ITA Open – Marta MAGGETTI – – 37 pts

6th CRO Open – Palma ČARGO – – 41 pts

7th POL Open – Anastasiya VALKEVICH – – 42 pts

8th NOR u23 – Maya GYSLER – – 51 pts

9th GER Open – Theresa Marie STEINLEIN – – 51 pts

10th GBR Open – Islay WATSON – – 60 pts

Other GBR

24th GBR Darcey SHAW

27th GBR Alice READ

31st GBR Lucy KENYON

34th GBR Jennie ROBERTS

iQFOiL Men Europeans – Leaders after 6 races (87 entries)

1st ISR 60 Open Tom REUVENY – – 18 pts

2nd GBR 19 Open Finn HAWKINS – – 20 pts

3rd FRA 465 Open Nicolas GOYARD – – 21 pts

4th GBR 360 Open Andy BROWN – – 21 pts

5th ITA 5 Open Luca DI TOMASSI – – 23 pts

6th POL 1 Open Paweł TARNOWSKI – – 24 pts

7th NED 55 Open Luuc VAN OPZEELAND – – 27 pts

8th ESP 1 u23 Nacho BALTASAR SUMMERS – – 28 pts

9th GBR 983 Open Matthew BARTON – – 30 pts

10th NED 17 Open Joost VINK – – 32 pts

Other GBR

18th GBR Samuel SILLS

31st GBR Duncan MONAGHAN

41st GBR Boris SHAW

42nd GBR Will ZIEGLER

43rd GBR Max BEAMAN

Full results available here . . .