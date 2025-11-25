iQFOiL Senior European Championship – Day 2

Day 2 of the 2025 iQFOiL Senior European Championship at Sferracavallo, Sicily,
Britain’s Emma Wilson leads the women and Tom Reuveny of Israel the men after a total of six races are completed.
Wilson moved into the lead, winning three of her races. She leads by 11 pts from Sara Wennekes of Holland with Tamar Steninberg of Israel third.
Islay Watson GBR is in 10th.
Britain’s Finn Hawkins is second in the men, two points behind Tom Reuveny and one point ahead of third placed Nicolas Goyard of France.
Two other GBR in the all important top ten are Andy Brown 4th and Matthew Barton 9th.
iQFOiL Women Europeans – Leaders after 6 races (55 entries)
1st GBR Open – Emma WILSON – – 20 pts
2nd NED Open – Sara WENNEKES – – 31 pts
3rd ISR u23 – Tamar STEINBERG – – 32 pts
4th ISR u23 – Daniela PELEG – – 34 pts
5th ITA Open – Marta MAGGETTI – – 37 pts
6th CRO Open – Palma ČARGO – – 41 pts
7th POL Open – Anastasiya VALKEVICH – – 42 pts
8th NOR u23 – Maya GYSLER – – 51 pts
9th GER Open – Theresa Marie STEINLEIN – – 51 pts
10th GBR Open – Islay WATSON – – 60 pts
Other GBR
24th GBR Darcey SHAW
27th GBR Alice READ
31st GBR Lucy KENYON
34th GBR Jennie ROBERTS
iQFOiL Men Europeans – Leaders after 6 races (87 entries)
1st ISR 60 Open Tom REUVENY – – 18 pts
2nd GBR 19 Open Finn HAWKINS – – 20 pts
3rd FRA 465 Open Nicolas GOYARD – – 21 pts
4th GBR 360 Open Andy BROWN – – 21 pts
5th ITA 5 Open Luca DI TOMASSI – – 23 pts
6th POL 1 Open Paweł TARNOWSKI – – 24 pts
7th NED 55 Open Luuc VAN OPZEELAND – – 27 pts
8th ESP 1 u23 Nacho BALTASAR SUMMERS – – 28 pts
9th GBR 983 Open Matthew BARTON – – 30 pts
10th NED 17 Open Joost VINK – – 32 pts
Other GBR
18th GBR Samuel SILLS
31st GBR Duncan MONAGHAN
41st GBR Boris SHAW
42nd GBR Will ZIEGLER
43rd GBR Max BEAMAN